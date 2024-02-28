Blake Lively is a mom of four, which some of us might call the big leagues of parenting. When your children outnumber you on that kind of level, it seems as though you might be able to speak with some authority about motherhood. And so when Lively decides to impart a bit of her maternal wisdom, like comparing the joys of parenting to cocaine, for example, we are all ears.

Lively, who shares 9-year-old daughter James, 7-year-old daughter Inez, 4-year-old daughter Betty, and a 1-year-old baby with husband Ryan Reynolds, recently sat down to chat with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn about motherhood on Tamblyn’s Further Ado substack. In particular, she talked about how motherhood has affected her nervous system.

“I know I’m a skin-covered nervous system because that’s the anatomy of a human, but my nervous system feels electrified since having a child,” Lively explained, per E! News. “I have experienced every single emotion in the human spectrum of emotions and then some. The greatest highs, the greatest fears, the lows, all of it. So what I feel in my body is everything.”

When trying to explain how motherhood has affected her creativity in particular, Lively found a unique comparable. Cocaine, probably. “It makes it so much easier because I feel so authentically now versus imagining and that translates into all of my creativity. When I get scared of something, it’s so much bigger and faster and brighter. When I feel love, it’s brighter,” she told Tamblyn, who is herself mom to 6-year-old daughter Dauphinoise, adding, “Everything is just probably what cocaine feels like.”

Motherhood has really proven to be revelatory for Lively in many different ways. She has been seeing so many things in a new light, like getting to go out without kids to watch the Super Bowl with pal Taylor Swift recently, for example. a big milestone for Lively. “Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” Lively wrote on Instagram about her big weekend. “I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.”

All of her emotions seem like big ones these days. Thanks to that electric motherhood nervous system.