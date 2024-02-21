Blake Lively Says She Left Her Kids "For The First Time Ever" In New Super Bowl Post

The Kansas City Chiefs hit a serious milestone when they won their second Super Bowl in a row earlier this month, but we are more interested in Blake Lively’s milestone. The mom of four recently took to Instagram to share that she had enjoyed a super relatable milestone when she attended the Super Bowl, and it’s one that so many moms have struggled with over the years.

Lively, who shares 9-year-old daughter James, 7-year-old daughter Inez, 4-year-old daughter Betty, and a 1-year-old child with husband Ryan Reynolds, joined her longtime pal Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. She looked like she was having the time of her life, watching Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce reign victorious over the San Francisco 49ers along with the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs. And it turns out that her attendance marked a big moment for her. The first time she left all four of her kids.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” Lively wrote on an Instagram carousel of photos from her time away. “I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.”

She also shared that she “went clubbing,” presumably at the Super Bowl afterparty with Swift and Kelce. Which is a huge mom milestone in and of itself. “Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like,” Lively concluded her post.

Lively has been branching out slightly in the past few months, even heading to Disneyland Paris in January to hang out with Remy from Ratatouille while casually sporting her latest fashion accessory, her breast pump. She’s also been spending time with her former Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars, although only sneaking in a few hours because all of them are moms now and have to wake up with their kids.

This Super Bowl trip, however, was something different altogether. A trip completely without children, where the mom of four was able to stretch her legs and get some time to herself. Her followers were happy for her and totally understood exactly where she was coming from. “Every mom should have the opportunity to do that with their best friends,” wrote one follower, while another added, “mother is still mothering even though her kids aren’t there.”

Sometimes a little break is all you need as a mom. Just ask Blake Lively.