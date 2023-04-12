Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Family Beach Vacation Included Both Of Their Moms

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds might be fans of a subtle birth announcement to announce they’re officially parents of four, but they’re a little more obvious to share their adoration for their kids’ grandmothers. In a new post on Instagram, the Betty Buzz founder shared several photos of herself and Reynolds taken on a tropical family vacation that included both of their moms, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively.

Lively’s Instagram post featured a few photos of herself in a neutral patterned bikini with gold seashell necklaces layered on her chest. “She sells seashells down by the seashore,” the mom of four captioned the post. The 35-year-old actress also shared a couple pictures of Reynolds, 46, on the beach and one especially sweet photo of them smiling with their moms.

Of course, as the couple has been vocal about protecting their children’s privacy, Lively didn’t share any photos of their daughters — James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — or their new baby on vacation with them. But the entire family recently traveled across the pond to watch a Wrexham AFC game to support the team Reynolds co-owns with actor Rob McElhenney and snapped a few photos on the field beforehand. Lively was even spotted cracking jokes with fans at the game. Needless to say, the Lively-Reynolds bunch appears to be in good spirits these days.

This isn’t the first time Lively and Reynolds have shared the spotlight with their moms. In honor of Mother’s Day last year, the Deadpool actor filmed a hilarious ad for his gin brand, Aviation, with his mom, Tammy. In it, the mother-son duo made a cocktail called “Mother’s Ruin Punch” and Tammy went full mom, playfully correcting his mixing technique — “always stir counterclockwise, honey,” according to Mrs. Reynolds — and gently reminding him that he forgot the coasters.

More recently, when Reynolds sold his Mint Mobile wireless phone company for a whopping $1.35 billion to T-Mobile, he couldn’t resist poking a little fun at his mom’s “slightly-above-average mahjong skills.” In a statement, he said: “We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills.”

Anyone else hoping there was a little beachside mahjong competition to put those skills to the test? Perhaps with a round a Mother’s Ruin punch? Now that sounds like an epic vacation.