Brittany Mahomes Says She’s “Very Thankful” For Her Nanny & Other Help She Has At Home

Brittany Mahomes is a mom of two who knows how to ask for help when she needs it. And what’s more, she’s more than willing to share her gratitude for the people who are supporting her at home. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Mahomes was asked if she had help with the two children she shares with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And she was happy to share that yes, she does, and yes, she’s “very thankful” for that help.

Mahomes, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Sterling and 4-month-old son Patrick “Bronze,” was answering questions on Instagram when someone asked, “Do y’all have help at home? Like a chef, nanny..etc?” Per screenshots shared by People, Mahomes answered, “Yes I have help” with the crying laughing emoji. She added, “I’m very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol and our security team.”

Considering the busy mom has two little ones at home who are 2 and under, it’s no massive surprise that she’s feeling thankful for her nanny. Any help a person can get with little ones at home is absolutely a blessing.

Brittany Mahomes is appreciative of the help she has at home. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Mahomes’ shout-out to her nanny comes after she was trolled online last December for innocently tweeting, “Best friends that will come over and watch your kids and tell you to take a nap are just a blessing.” She had only recently given birth to baby Bronze, and appeared to simply be thanking her friend. But people went into attack mode, calling her out on social media with messages like, “We know you have a nanny,” and “Don’t you have a nanny or au pair?” As though new moms can only have one kind of support and not show appreciation for any other kind.

There’s no shame in having all kinds of help. Anything to make the parenting journey easier. And Mahomes looks like she has figured it out. She’s doing pilates with her friends while pumping for baby Bronze, she’s getting her kids’ bedtimes figured out, as she explained in that same Instagram Q&A. She’s finding her own way as a mom. With help, and with gratitude.