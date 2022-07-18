Cardi B & Kulture's Bedazzled Mermaid Outfits Might Be Their Best Matching Moment Yet

Cardi B and Offset gave their daughter Kulture a whimsical under-the-sea themed party for her fourth birthday. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and her daughter wore matching sequined mermaid skirts for the occasion and the birthday girl was all smiles in a bedazzled seashell top.

“I got your back, your front and sides 💗🎀🧜🏾‍♀️…..BIG 4,” Cardi captioned the images on her Instagram from the birthday party, including one of Kulture wearing an elaborate seashell crown. Of course, the party also featured ocean-themed decor, including a purple-ballooned octopus and a model mermaid. This year’s bash may have even topped Kulture’s princess-themed party for her third birthday last year.

“Adorable! Her birthday parties be a movie! Sheesh, just imagine when she turn 16,” media personality, Jerome Trammel commented. “Thank you for doing it for the kulture… much love..your kids will be stars,” one fan wrote on Cardi’s post.

Kulture has been celebrating her birthday all week. Kulture turned 4 years old on July 10 and in addition to her mermaid party, her parents also gifted her with $50,000 (in cash!) and a trip to the interactive children's museum, Candytopia.

Offset, who is known for giving his daughter lavish presents, also gifted Kulture with a diamond necklace by celebrity jewelry designer, Elliot Eliantte. He shared the gift reveal on his Instagram Story on Sunday.

Offset gifted his daughter, Kulture, a necklace by Elliot Eliantte for her 4th birthday.

Life underwater definitely seems to be one of Kulture’s interests these days. In an interview with Vogue Singapore, Cardi shared that Kulture is enrolled in swim classes, as well as piano lessons and has private tutoring. “I want her to have a little bit of something forever. I can’t swim, so I want my daughter to be able to swim,” Cardi shared with the magazine. “I want her to do amazing things when she grows up. She can jet-ski or go on a boat. I want her to be smarter than me — just be the better version of me.”

Cardi went on to talk about the privilege she and her husband give their kids, Kulture and their baby boy Wave, and how they’re also teaching them the value of hard work. “They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid’. They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets,” she told Vogue. “... Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected — especially when people see that you bust your a** for it.”

For now, though, Kulture seems content pretending to be a sparkly mermaid for her special day. You’re only 4 once.