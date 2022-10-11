The royal family’s relationship with Halloween is slightly shrouded in mystery. Trick-or-treating can’t be easy for 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old Prince Louis, what with the security issues and that whole living in a palace thing. But it seems they may get to celebrate the spooky season in their own way with their grandmother Carole Middleton. The Party Pieces entrepreneur recently shared her own plans for Halloween, and they are just as homespun as you might expect.

Kate Middleton’s mom Carole took to Instagram to share her own memories of Halloween over the weekend. “Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me,” the mom of three wrote. She went on to explain that she did, indeed, go out trick-or-treating as a child, which could mean that her own children carried down that tradition. “I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!”

While Middleton didn’t elaborate on her grandchildren’s Halloween trick-or-treating plans, at least we know they’ll get the chance to make a Jack-o-Lantern grown fresh from her garden. “I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones.”

Carole Middleton’s garden at Bucklebury Manor in the Berkshires has been helped along by her royal grandchildren over the years, as she told Saga in May 2021. “If I’m doing planting with my grandchildren, I like to have it all laid out at ‘activity stations’ with their own little trowel and pot so they can get started immediately,” the grandmother of six shared at the time. “It’s no good calling children over to an activity, only for you then to have to fuss about looking for the right equipment and clearing a space. They’ll soon lose interest and slope off.”

Perhaps they helped her grow those pumpkins she’s so proud to decorate with them for Halloween. I hope they get to dress up in costume in their own private pumpkin patch a la It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Perhaps they will get the chance to go knock on some doors for trick-or-treating at Kensington Palace as they have reportedly done in the past.

Or perhaps they’ll just go spend the night at their grandparents’ house, carving pumpkins and eating candy and watching child-appropriate scary movies. Honestly that kind of sounds better.