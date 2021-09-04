After a tough year of homeschooling for most kids around the country, the cute letter boards and brand new backpacks are back in full force for the 2021-2022 school year. And so is the tradition of parents having their kids pose for back-to-school photos. Celeb parents like Jessica Simpson, Tamera Mowry, and Mario Lopez have hopped on Instagram to share adorable snapshots of their littles ones their first days of school, just like the rest of us.

As all parents can relate, emotions run the gamut on our kids’ first day of school. Not only are you happy to see your little ones embark on a new chapter in their lives, but it’s also a little bittersweet to see them grow up way so dang fast. Celebrity parents, of course, also know this to be true. So as they sent their kids off to start a new school year, they marked the moment with an annual photo. Here are a few celeb parents who’ve joined the tradition.

Jessica Simpson Is Feeling “Very Blessed”

The Open Book author shared a photo of her two oldest children — 9-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, and 8-year-old son, Ace Knute — ahead of their first day of school.

“New school. New beginnings,” Simpson captioned her Instagram post. “This fam is feeling very blessed.”

Ashlee Simpson Is Feeling “All The Feels”

When it came time to sending off her 6-year-old daughter, Jagger, off to her first day of kindergarten, singer, Ashlee Simpson, wrote that she was feeling “all the feels” about it.

Although she has a few more years until she enters the working world, Jagger hopes to be “an artist, movie star, and walk on a runway,” when she grows up.

Chelsea Houska’s “Handsome Boy”

The former Teen Mom 2 reality star shared a photo of her 4-year-old son, Watson, on the way to his first day of school.

That lunch box will make him the coolest kid in his class.

Tamera Mowry’s DIY Approach

Instead of using a fancy chalk board to celebrate her kids’ first day of school, Tamera Mowry-Housley used a piece of paper with her daughter and son’s grades written on it to announce where they were headed to on their first day of school.

But the hardest part was getting them to take a serious picture. “Parents will understand the struggle,” she wrote.

Haylie Duff Is Also Emotional

Hilary Duff’s older sister, Haylie, shared a photo of her daughter, Ryan, in her 1st grade classroom, a moment that made her a little emotional.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Duff wrote in the caption of the post.

Jon Gosselin’s Kids Are All Grown Up

The former stars of TLC’s reality show Jon and Kate Plus 8 are all grown up and heading into the 11th grade. Gosselin took to Instagram where he showed two of his sextuplets — Colin and Hannah — before they headed off to their first day of school.

Time, please slow down.

Jill Duggar’s Son Is So Happy

The former Counting On star took to Instagram where she shared a photo of her oldest son, Israel, ahead of his first day of school.

“1st day of 1st grade was last week for this big guy!,” Duggar wrote in the caption of the photo, which revealed that her son’s favorite food is pizza and favorite subject in school is math. “It’s hard to believe we are already here.” Meanwhile, her 4-year-old son, Samuel, will get some one-on-one time with her by doing preschool at home. Awww.

Jana Kramer’s Baby Is So Big!

One Tree Hill alum, Jana Kramer, celebrated her daughter, Jolie’s, big move into school by making her hold a letter board revealing that it was her first day of kindergarten.

“My baby,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “First day of kindergarten!!”

Mario Lopez’s Family Is Simply Not Ready

Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez sent his two oldest kids — 10-year-old daughter, Gia, and 7-year-old son, Dominic — off to the second and fifth grade earlier this month, but revealed that they were just a little unprepared.

“The Lopez kids are back at school and no one is ready, except us parents...,” he wrote in the caption. Truer words have never been spoken.

Nick & Vanessa Lachey’s Kids Are Going To School In Paradise

Vanessa Lachey took to Instagram, where she shared a photo of all three of her kids with husband, Nick Lachey, on their way to attend their first day of school in Hawaii.

“And just like that...all three of my babies are in one school!,” she captioned the photo, revealing that they would be entering the third and first grades, as well as pre-kindergarten.

It’s only a matter of time before these kids are off to their first day of college. But in the meantime, their parents can treasure these moments in time, captured in photos, forever.