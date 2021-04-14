Chrissy Teigen Did A Very Brave Thing For Luna's 5th Birthday

In a typically genius move, Chrissy Teigen gave 5-year-old Luna a “Yes Day” to celebrate her big birthday. She and husband John Legend spent the day celebrating their daughter with a special mystery to solve, a tiara, and dinner under the stars. I wouldn’t say no to a yes day birthday myself, so I can imagine how excited little Luna must have been.

The Cravings cookbook author shared a few glimpses of Luna’s birthday extravaganza on Instagram; not Twitter, of course. She recently left the platform after serving 10 years as the unofficial Mayor of Twitter.

Teigen is still active on Instagram, thankfully, and started off Luna’s birthday on Wednesday with a photo and a sweet, funny tribute to her “incredible” little girl, “to my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl,” she wrote, “I can’t believe you are 5 today!!! thank you for 5 truly perfect years. our dream daughter. also props to me and john you’re welcome!!!!”

She followed up with some photos of Luna with her husband John Legend, before adding a photo of the entire family, including 2-year-old son Miles, enjoying a little ride on what could be a boat in a tropical location with the caption “yes day!”

Chrissy Teigen celebrates daughter Luna’s fifth birthday with a “Yes Day.”

Yes Day initially came into parenting vernacular by way of Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book Yes Day, where she wrote about what would happen if parents said yes to everything their kids wanted for a full 24 hours. It has since been turned into a Netflix movie starring Jennifer Garner, who has made it a tradition in her own home with her three kids over the years.

So what did Luna want to do for her own Yes Day? Well, according to Teigen’s Instagram Story, she enjoyed a little scavenger hunt for her mystery loving daughter, something she has actually done before with great success. The scavenger hunt had Luna collecting up flowers and following clues along the beach and nearly found herself distracted by “so many jammies” in one location. She looked as though she was having a blast.

Luna and her mom also wore matching turquoise tiaras, although I’m not certain if that was a choice made by Teigen or her daughter because she looked pretty excited about it.

A “Yes Day” birthday party is a truly brilliant idea. Who doesn’t want an entire day where they get whatever they want?