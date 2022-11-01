Chrissy Teigen is happily pregnant, and she’s already shared that her cravings are pretty strong and also a little bit comical. So Halloween seems like it could have presented somewhat of a challenge for the hungry cookbook author and mother of two, whose appetite is steadily growing right along with her bump. Always game to give a peek into her home life, Teigen recently took to social media to let fans know how she celebrated the spooky season with her family. In addition to the fab costumes and ghoulish crafts, the model and mom put a new spin on a classic college party game and celebrated the holiday with a super fun version of “candy pong.”

In a recent Instagram post, Teigen shared a carousel of photos and videos showing how she rang in Halloween with her husband John Legend and children Luna and Miles. In one picture Teigen was dressed as a cat in all black beside her crooner partner in crime in a black leather jacket. The glowing mama also indulged in some Halloween crafts, and posted two adorable videos of her kids. Miles went the prehistoric animal route with a dinosaur costume and long tail. Luna went in the princess direction, and made for a gorgeous Jasmine from Aladdin in her turquoise two-piece. Teigen also shared a picture of Legend standing over dozens of candy-filled cups, as he set up a pretty epic game of candy pong.

“A lot for 8am. candy pong was a hit!,” the model captioned the post.

Legend hit the comments section to voice his gripe of his wife’s choice of photo selection for public consumption. To be fair, he did have his back to the camera and was standing in an awkward position in one of the pictures Teigen chose to share with the world. “This pic of me bent over. 😂 why?” wrote Legend.

While Halloween is of course a holiday focused on candy, it’s interesting that Teigen decided to put her own spin on a popular drinking game. The Lip Sync Battle host recently marked one year of a sobriety this summer, and seems happier than ever since abstaining from alcohol.

The Sports Illustrated cover girl has been through a lot over the past few years, including suffering the loss of her son Jack, and follow-up revelation that her miscarriage was in fact an abortion. With so much heaviness on her plate, it’s nice to see Teigen turning things around and enjoying sweet times with her loved ones. Candy pong sounds like icing on the proverbial cake.