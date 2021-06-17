Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 5-year-old daughter Luna is officially a preschool graduate! In honor of this special occasion, Teigen revealed she got a new tattoo of a butterfly on her arm that was initially meant to be temporary. Luna drew the little sketch on her mom’s arm and, after looking back at the past year, Teigen decided to make her daughter’s doodle permanent.

Luna graduated from preschool this week, after Legend delivered his “biggest commencement speech ever.” Luna had been in a preschool pod, learning at home with a few friends, amid the coronavirus pandemic this school year, according to People. And watching her daughter mark this milestone was a very emotional experience for Teigen.

“I sobbed because my god, what a year,” she captioned a photo of her new butterfly tattoo. “But also, man, they’re SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much. They’re going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends.”

In the midst of the pandemic, Teigen lost her third child at 20 weeks gestation last September, decided to get sober, and took a few breaks from social media, most recently after Courtney Stoddard opened up about being bullied by Teigen on social media years ago. Teigen has issued multiple apologies since then and said in a recent Medium post that she hopes her children see she’s evolved.

“John tells me almost every day how much our daughter Luna reminds him of me,” she wrote. “Every day, I try to make sure she’s all the best parts of me, all the things I aspire to be all the time, but fail at sometimes. And we preach kindness to her and Miles every chance we get. Will they eventually realize there is some hypocrisy there? I certainly do. But I hope they recognize my evolution.”

Shortly after sharing this Medium post, Teigen shared another personal message about her new ink. “Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make it permanent,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged.”

The butterfly represents transformation and hope, and has become a symbol for rebirth, as the University of Michigan explains. Her new tattoo joins two others located on the same arm. Teigen has “John Luna Miles” tattooed on her forearm (part of it can be seen in the butterfly tattoo) and “Jack,” the name of the child she lost, on her wrist. She has the birthdays of her dad, mom, husband, and two kids tattooed in a line on her opposite arm, making all of these things such a touching tribute to her family.

In the words of Teigen, like her tattoo, life can be “a little imperfect, a little messy, but hell, she’s here to stay.”