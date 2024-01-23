Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her 5-Year-Old Son Miles Has “Never” Eaten A Vegetable

Chrissy Teigen is objectively an incredible cook. As in, famously an incredible cook. She has two bestselling cookbooks under her belt, a line of cookware at Target, and is known for her impeccable palate in comfort food in particular. So you would think her four children would all be benefitting from her culinary skills. They probably are, of course, except for one all-important food group. Vegetables, at least where her 5-year-old son Miles is concerned. Teigen recently told Jimmy Kimmel that her son Miles has “never” eaten a vegetable. And it’s incredibly comforting to know that even a world-class cook like Chrissy Teigen is powerless against the will of a picky little eater.

Teigen was a guest on Live! with Jimmy Kimmel last Thursday when the host, asked her if her kids are “good eaters.” The Cravings cookbook author, who is mom to 7-year-old daughter Luna, 5-year-old son Miles, 1-year-old daughter Esti, and 7-month-old son Wren with husband John Legend, admitted that there is one outlier in the group. “Miles has still not had a vegetable,” she said. “He is six, almost. Never.”

She went on to share that he did accidentally eat a vegetable once. “He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it,” Teigen told Kimmel, adding that she had a Zoom conference with Miles’ school about his picky eating. But don’t worry, she’s not terribly concerned about it. In fact, the mom of four kind of gets where he is coming from. “It’s the only thing they really have control over at that age, so he uses it,” she reasoned.

Now it’s important to remember that Teigen is no stranger to dealing with picky eaters. Her daughter Luna was a very picky eater when she was a toddler, and Teigen famously set up an entire restaurant-style menu for her in an attempt to persuade her to try new foods. Which appears to have worked, since Luna has herself grown into a little chef’s helper in the kitchen.

Teigen’s different reactions to her kids being picky eaters really is the definition of first and second born child energy. She put in loads of effort to engineer a different outcome with Luna. And with Miles, she appears to have simply accepted things. Anyone who has parented a picky eater knows that, generally speaking, there’s not much you can do to shift things until they are ready for it.

So just save the money on broccoli and roll with it like Chrissy Teigen.