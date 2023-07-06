Chrissy Teigen Shares First Video Of All Four Kids & It's Too Real

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have doubled their kids in the space of a few months, and they’re absolutely loving it. The mom of four took to Instagram to share a photo of her little ones, including babies Wren and Esti, sitting on the lawn together looking pleased as punch. Well most of them looked pretty happy, anyhow, which is a real lesson in the life of having four kids, to be honest.

Teigen and Legend announced last week that they had welcomed baby boy Wren Alexander via surrogate earlier in June, mere months after the Cravings cookbook author gave birth to the couple’s daughter Esti Maxine. As she explained in a moving Instagram post, the couple had already started their surrogacy journey when she decided to try IVF again and got pregnant with Esti. She and her surrogate went through their pregnancies together, eating and watching Vanderpump Rules side-by-side. And on June 19, Teigen, who also shares 7-year-old daughter Luna and 5-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend, watched her friend and surrogate give birth to Wren.

Now that the family is complete, Teigen took to Instagram to share the first family photo of the four kids together. All dressed in blue, Esti fidgets on her brother Miles’ lap while Luna holds baby Wren (who has the most amazing hair imaginable), looking every inch the proud big sister.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the family video, which Teigen captioned, “muted to protect your ears from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises.” One follower pointed out that Miles looked less than enthused to be holding a squirmy baby Esti in his lap. “Luna is having the best moment of her life, Miles is fighting for his life, they are all beautiful though!” Another follower pointed out that Luna might have her mom’s gift of posing for the camera. “That Luna knows what to do in front of a camera!”

Teigen has her hands full with four little ones at home, but she has been very open about all the wonderful help she has received who have made it possible to raise her kids. From live-in nannies, to her mom Vilailuck “Pepper” Thai, to her husband John Legend and, it seems, even little Luna. Because it looks like that girl has the touch with her baby brother. Lucky her.