Chrissy Teigen announced this week that she and John Legend had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate earlier in June. The Cravings cookbook author thanked her surrogate, a woman named Alexandra, profusely in a truly touching Instagram post about her unique experience of being pregnant with her daughter Esti while her surrogate was expecting her newborn son, Wren. And now the surrogate herself, in something of an unprecedented move for surrogates who carry babies for celebrities, has shared her own statement. Proving these two women and indeed these two families clearly enjoyed a lovely bond.

On Wednesday, Teigen took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message about her “incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate” Alexandra, who gave birth to the former model’s fourth child Wren Alexander Stephens on June 19. Teigen wrote that Alexandra was instrumental in the decision she and Legend made to work with a surrogate.

“I wanted our children to play,” she wrote. “I wanted dinner together. I wanted to lay my head on her belly and feel the hiccups and kicks.”

As Teigen went through IVF treatments and became pregnant with her daughter Esti, she and Alexandra bonded even more. “We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year,” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of sweet Wren and a particularly touching photo of her kissing Alexandra’s pregnant belly.

Chrissy Teigen’s surrogate called carrying baby Wren “an honor.” Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Alexandra responded to the sweet post from Teigen, who shares Wren, 5-month-old Esti, 5-year-old son Miles, and 7-year-old daughter Luna with Legend.

“Thank you for choosing me,” the surrogate wrote. “For making this whole experience so wonderful. For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side.”

Several of Teigen’s followers wrote messages of support and appreciation to Alexandra. One person wrote, “you did something wonderful for this family, it couldn’t have been easy (said at 8.5 months myself), but it sure is beautiful,” while another added, “thank you for allowing us to know you and your part in this and for helping complete families.”

Teigen is definitely a busy mom now with two babies under six months of age and two older kids, but it was obviously what she wanted. Something that a stranger who became a friend was honored to give her and her family.