We’re not playing Yellowstone favorites here, but it’s no secret that the love story between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is at least in everyone’s top three. They have come through so much together through five seasons of the huge Paramount+ hit series, it feels impossible to think that fans will have to say goodbye at some point. But perhaps there is a teeny tiny chance that fans won’t be saying goodbye as soon as they might have expected. Because Cole Hauser just hinted that there could be a Yellowstone spinoff with Kelly Reilly coming down the pike. John Dutton would surely approve.

Hauser, who is currently waiting for the final episodes of Yellowstone to begin filming later this year, spoke to Country Living about his plans once Yellowstone wraps up. Or should we say if the Yellowstone universe ever really wraps up.

“I’m so focused on finishing Yellowstone the way it needs to be finished right now — well, just the show itself,” Hauser told the outlet. “We’ll see where that leads, but I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to [Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s] ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself and some of the other cast. I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that but right now it’s just, let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can.”

Paramount

While Yellowstone series creator Taylor Sheridan has not confirmed whether or not Rip and Beth would get their own spinoff series, Kelly Reilly also opened up about the possibility in a March interview with Radio Times. “There are discussions, you know,” she said at the time. “Don’t believe everything you read. It’s just nonsense. But we’re gonna, you know, let’s wait and see. I don’t have an answer right now. But we’ll see.”

Even if Rip and Beth don’t get to continue on working and fighting and loving at the Dutton ranch, we do know that Matthew McConaughey has signed on to do a Yellowstone spinoff. We also know that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have signed on for a second season of their little piece of the Yellowstone universe, 1923, and there’s even a news series called 6666 about the Four Sixes ranch in West Texas in the works. So lots more Yellowstone to come.

Still, there’s no one quite like Rip and Beth. We can’t get enough. And hopefully, we won’t have to.