Teen Mom OG’s Kailyn Lowry has her hands full. This is not a cliche or an off-handed assumption about her — she is a mom of seven children, including newborn twins who recently spent time in the NICU. She often talks about the “chaos” of her life, and how she handles it all. And in a recent Instagram Q&A with her fans, Lowry answered the question that has apparently been on a lot of people’s minds. Does she have a nanny?

Lowry and boyfriend Elijah Scott recently welcomed twins, daughter Valley and son Verse, just 14 months after welcoming baby boy Rio together. The twins also join 14-year-old brother Isaac, who Lowry shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 10-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with ex Javi Marroquin, and finally 6-year-old Lux and 3-year-old Creed, both of whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez.

The mom of seven recently took to Instagram to share whether or not she has a full-time nanny to help with her kids, and she responded, “what is full-time? 7 days or live [in], no? I have 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the babies Monday-Fri.”

Kailyn Lowry said that she has a nanny. Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

When asked how she manages her busy life, Lowry explained that it’s a simple matter of “divide and conquer” in her household, “depending on the day.”

Kailyn Lowry knows how to manage her house full of kids. Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Since welcoming her twins earlier this year, Lowry admitted that she did not, herself, have an overnight doula to help. But she finds herself regretting that decision at this point. “I didn’t. But if you are having twins and can afford it, get one. I wish I had gotten one.”

Lowry went on to upload a video on her Instagram Story explaining what her family’s day to day life looks like. “Monday through Friday I have someone that comes to the house for the babies [during the day] and then depending on what we have going on after school, Elijah and I just divide and conquer,” Lowry explained. “So today we have haircuts and basketball so I will stay home with the 5 kids and he will take the 2 kids to basketball and haircuts.”

Last month, Lowry shared a TikTok video further sharing what it looks like to be a mom of seven. “Of course I’m expected to be in five places at once” she noted in the video, adding “of course I have five car seats in my trunk.”

Another thing she has going for her? A sense of humor.