Kailyn Lowry Reveals The Inspiration Behind Her Newborn Twins' Names, Verse & Valley

When it came time to choose the names for her newborn twins, Kailyn Lowry was looking for a little help. After naming five sons, she was ready for some input, some inspiration. And she found it in her kids, who had some opinions about what they would like their new siblings to be called.

Lowry welcomed her twins, son Verse and daughter Valley, back in January, but she didn’t release their names until earlier this month. She posted a sweet video of the twins’ nursery with the little featuring blankets with their names Verse and Valley embroidered on them with the message, “Complete. Whole. Everybody’s here.”

Now the Teen Mom OG star has taken to TikTok to offer her followers a little insight into why she chose those unique names. “Verse came from Iverson, which is the name that Lincoln recommended. Obviously, it would be on his list because he's a huge basketball fan,” Lowry explained, referencing her 10-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, and his apparent love of the NBA’s Allen Iverson.

When it came to naming her only daughter, Lowry, who shares the twins as well as 1-year-old son Rio with boyfriend Elijah Scott, looked into her own past. “For Valley, I moved when I was a kid to the Lehigh Valley — and I know everyone who lives in the Lehigh Valley is going to be like ‘Oh no, this is not where she’s going.’ It is.”

“Lehigh Valley really shaped a big part of who I am and it’s a huge part of why I am where I am today, and so I really liked Valley,” she shared.

While the names might be somewhat unusual, Lowry feels as though they’re “not super different.” She continued, “It’s still a name you can grow with. It’s not too weird. But now we have Issac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, Rio, Verse, and Valley.” The twins’ alliterative names were not intentional, she added.

Lowry’s sons have all been very invested in this pregnancy, and son Lincoln in particular was very excited to find out that he was going to have a baby sister when she did a gender reveal for the twins in November. So much so that he got emotional and even teared up. After all, his older brother Isaac had already said that his mom should stop having kids because it was just going to be “more and more boys.”

Little did he know, Verse and Valley were on their way.