Martin Henderson is not Jack Sheridan. We know this deep in our hearts. But after four seasons of watching him nobly wrestle with life’s biggest questions on Netflix’s Virgin River, it’s really difficult to separate the two in our minds. So why not get to know Henderson? Find out about his life outside Virgin River and ask the two most important questions? Is he married and does he have kids?

Martin Henderson is from New Zealand.

In an effort to pull us out of the Jack Sheridan narrative and remind ourselves that Henderson is not, in fact, the same person, it’s important to note that he was born and raised in New Zealand. Unlike the very American Jack Sheridan. Does this change our slight crush on him? Not remotely. But it is a good reminder that he is not Jack.

He plays a soon-to-be dad perfectly in Virgin River.

As ex-marine and bar owner Jack Sheridan, Henderson comes across as a salt-of-the-earth kind of man. The kind of man who, for instance, might be inclined to build cribs for the twins he is expecting with his eternally pregnant ex-girlfriend Charmaine. The kind of man who supports the woman he loves, Mel, even when he is unsure if the baby she is carrying is his own [Spoiler alert for Season 4 of Virgin River: It is Jack’s baby]. In short, at several points in the series, Jack Sheridan thought he was going to be a dad to up to three little babies. And he was good with it. Does all of this soon-to-be dad stuff on screen come from real life experience?

Over four season of Virgin River, Martin Henderson’s role of Jack Sheridan has been preparing for fatherhood. Netflix

Nope. Henderson is not a dad.

Despite all of his excellent dad energy on Virgin River, Henderson is not, in fact, a father himself. As of 2022, he was giving all of his love to his sweet dog Sammy, who he said in an Instagram post was “getting on in age, but still full of LOVE!”

Henderson protects Sammy’s privacy by not sharing too many photos of his sweet face, but clearly it’s true love between the two.

Henderson appears to be single these days.

Henderson was dating model Aisha Mendez during Covid-19 lockdown, but the two appear to have parted ways in 2022. Which means he is able to focus completely on entertaining us in new seasons of Virgin River. Great news considering there is at least one more season to wrap up, and Henderson’s co-star Alexandra Breckenridge has her “fingers crossed” for two more seasons.

Finally, we’ll get to see Jack as a dad with any luck. And maybe even a cameo from Henderson’s dog Sammy. Is that pushing it too far? We don’t think so.