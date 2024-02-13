Super Bowl weekend was a whirlwind for Donna Kelce. Not only was she at every single one of her son Travis’ games with the Kansas City Chiefs, she also joined her sons at the Super Bowl after parties along with her husband Ed Kelce. All so exciting and glamorous, especially since her son is now dating Taylor Swift, who brings all of her own friends and family along with her. But after a celebrity-filled weekend of partying and living the high life, Donna Kelce hopped on a Southwest flight to get home. She doesn’t mind dipping her toe into that bougie lifestyle but come on now. She appreciates a cost-effective flight like any other reasonable mother out there.

Southwest Airlines shared a video of Donna Kelce flying home from Las Vegas to Kansas City after all of the Super Bowl excitement on Monday. The mom of two was just sitting in a regular aisle seat, trying to get moving but of course there had to be a little fanfare. A flight attendant made an announcement that an “MVP - Most Valuable Parent” was on board, and he even called her Mama Kelce. Maybe she was still wearing her new “Mama Kelce” jacket from the Super Bowl. The flight broke out in applause as he encouraged everyone to congratulate her and her family on Kansas City’s big win, and then he proceeded to call out Travis Kelce’s now-signature anthem “You’ve got to fight! For your right!” as everyone on the plane, including Donna Kelce, responded as the Beastie Boys taught us, “to party!”

Donna Kelce didn’t look like she was ready to fight for her right to party. She looked ready to fight for her right for noise-canceling headphones so she could have a nap on the plane. Or fight for her right to have a snack she probably packed for the flight in her own Tupperware, hopefully her own famous homemade chocolate chip cookies. Or fight for her right to go home and throw on a load of laundry, have a shower, and sleep in her own bed. She had already partied plenty, even partied with Taylor Swift’s parents who looked equally stunned in their daughter’s TikTok video where the “Cruel Summer” singer admitted she “accidentally” took her parents clubbing.

First things first, though. Donna Kelce needs to get to Kansas City in time for the big parade, as she posted about on Instagram. Which will mean more time with her sons, always a plus for any mom. We hope she’s soaking it all in, enjoying every moment. And when the dust has cleared and life gets back to normal, we hope she has a pair of sweatpants, a cup of tea, and a sleep mask waiting for her. We would fight for the right to not party like that every day of the week.