Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have more in common as a new couple than people first realized. They are both very successful, that much we knew, and both very dedicated to their chosen careers. They both have loads of friends, and both really seem to like hanging out with their parents. So much so that when Swift and Kelce went out to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win on Sunday night, the singer “accidentally” went clubbing with her mom and dad, Andrea and Scott Swift. And they looked like they were having fun? We think?

The “Lavender Haze” singer took to TikTok on Monday to share a video of the “friends and family party” she attended post-Super Bowl with her boyfriend. The video pans past Kelce, who was clearly having a blast on the dance floor after winning the Super Bowl with his teammates, before moving through a packed crowd of partygoers.

“It’s a friends and family party they said,” Swift wrote on TikTok, before eventually landing on Andrea and Scott Swift sitting at a table at the club. “Bring your parents they said,” she added as she filmed Scott taking a drink and Andrea Swift smiling gamely while also looking bemused and, let’s be honest, possibly a little sleepy.

As for Swift, she appeared in the video with a little embarrassed smile and a shrug. Although it must not have been all bad because she is recommending the experience to her followers. “accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” she captioned her TikTok.

Swift and Kelce both seem to be pretty open to adding their parents into the party mix, with Ed and Donna Kelce often pictured at their son’s side at after-parties and Kelce even joining Scott Swift to watch his daughter perform on her Eras tour in Argentina. Sure, he left poor Scott Swift hanging when the proud dad went in for a high five at the concert, but they seem to have moved on. So much so that Scott Swift, a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, has done a complete about face and now openly supports the Chiefs.

We love to see the Swift and Kelce parents included in a fun night out. We also would love to see Andrea Swift do an Irish exit so she can climb into bed with a book and a tea. That’s what we would be doing after an hour or so of clubbing.