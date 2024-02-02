Travis Kelce's Mom Donna & Taylor Swift Wore Matching #87 Jewelry To Cheer Him On

Everyone’s talking about Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, but we might be more into her budding friendship with Donna Kelce, if we’re being honest. Especially after the Kansas City Chiefs took home the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens and we got a real gander at the two women supporting Kelce in his victory. Just look closely at their jewelry of choice, and you’ll notice they’re matching in their fanship of #87, none other than Travis Kelce. This mom/girlfriend friendship really is becoming one for the ages.

Donna Kelce, who was at Sunday night’s game in Baltimore to cheer on her son alongside Swift, her husband Ed and son Jason Kelce, was seen celebrating the Chiefs’ victory on the field wearing delicate little #87 earrings. Those earrings matched a #87 ring that Swift was wearing, which was given to her (or loaned to her, perhaps) by Donna Kelce. Emily Bordner, the CEO and creative director of EB and Co, created the Chiefs-themed jewelry and told People that both items had been given to Donna Kelce.

“We gifted Donna some pairs. We know that she loved our earrings. And so, we wanted to gift her even more of Kelce themed products. So, we sent those to her and then we were hoping that she would give them to Taylor. And she did,” she told the outlet.

The matching jewelry could be seen on both women as they hugged and celebrated the big win for the Kansas City Chiefs. We sort of hope the matching jewelry moments will continue on to the Super Bowl.

At least this year, Donna Kelce doesn’t have to be torn over who to cheer for. Last year she famously split all of her fashion choices right down the middle because her sons were playing against each other in the Super Bowl. This year, she can go full on #87 and what’s perhaps even better, she has a whole new cheering section at her side. Taylor Swift, of course, who has been dating her son Travis for several months. And her son Jason Kelce, who is nothing if not a huge supporter of his brother. Please see him ripping off his shirt and screaming at the top of his lungs when Travis Kelce scored a touchdown for reference.

We can’t wait to see Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrating their newfound friendship at the Super Bowl. Maybe Donna will even let her son’s girlfriend deliver his pre-game cookies with her this year, wearing their matching jewelry. It’s all so wholesome.