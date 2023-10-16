Drake's Son Adonis Rocks A Tattoo Of His Dad's Face & Raps His Own Single In New Video

Drake’s 6-year-old son Adonis is following in his dad’s footsteps in more ways than one. Not only did he recently rap in a music video like the famous rapper, but he also sported a tattoo. We are going to go ahead and assume the tattoo was a temporary one, but the look is certainly in keeping with his dad’s style. Lots of tattoos, a little bit of attitude, and a nod to his own family.

Adonis, who Drake co-parents with French artist Sophie Brussaux, raps and performs in a new music video shared on Drake’s YouTube channel called Adonis, “My Man Freestyle.” The 6-year-old dances and raps lyrics that are almost hilariously kid-appropriate: “I was waiting for this moment to arrive,” he raps in the second verse. “I was driving in the car and I mash my car / I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad / I am going to my house, see my dad / I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change.”

Later in the video, where Adonis is playing his dad’s favorite sport, basketball, alongside his friends, he is seen sporting a tattoo of his dad’s face on his arm.

Since Adonis is just 6 years old, we assume this tattoo is a temporary one at this point. But you never know, he may decide to get a permanent tattoo of his dad’s face when he’s a little older. After all, his grandfather Dennis Graham got one back in 2022. Here’s hoping that, if little Adonis does decide to get a permanent tattoo of his dad’s face, Drake won’t roast him like he did when his dad showed off his new ink. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Drake shared a photo of the tattoo with the message, “I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family.” It was all in good fun, of course, and presumably an homage from Graham since Drake famously had a tattoo of his dad’s own mugshot on his arm added to his arm back in 2014.

As far as Adonis’ rap skills are concerned, that’s another talent that has been passed through the family. Dennis Graham was a musician himself, while Drake is a Grammy award-winning artist with hit after hit under his belt. So it would probably not be terribly surprising if Adonis followed in the family business. And maybe even surpassed them all.