A fun trip down TV sitcom lane can help us celebrate the awesome dads in our lives. Not just on Father’s Day, of course, but that’s certainly a day to shower the dads in your family with lots of love and appreciation. And between watching funny sitcoms like Malcom in the Middle and Friends and emotional dramas like This Is Us, there are some really great TV episodes to watch on Father’s Day. Or, hey, any day of the year.

What’s great about the following list of sitcoms is that they don’t just show one type of dad. Once upon a time, there was just the traditionally masculine, suit, and tie, briefcase-toting type. However, television has been able to embody various kinds of dads we can actually relate to in our real lives.

Now, of course, Father’s Day is more than just being a couch potato. But who are we to argue about what dad wants on his special day? If he wants to lay around and watch television with a cold beer, mismatched socks, and a faded college sports shirt, so be it. Most of the time, dad just wants to know he is appreciated. Whether that’s through a gift (other than socks and a new tie), a good old-fashioned hunting trip, or yes, even an alcoholic intervention. Yes, these are all from TV episodes! So sit back, relax, and enjoy with dad.

Black-ish: “Daddy’s Day” YouTube This episode is all about dads taking matters of appreciation into their own hands. Season 2, Episode 4 is all about Daddy’s Day. After all, that’s all Dre Johnson (played by Anthony Anderson) wanted from his self-absorbed family of six. Instead of waiting for his kudos, Dre and his friends invite their own holiday to celebrate, well, them! Watch Black-ish on Hulu and ABC.

Malcolm in the Middle: “Rollerskates” YouTube In Season 1, Episode 13 of Malcolm In The Middle, Hal finally finds something he is pretty good at and that’s rollerskating. Hal, played by Bryan Cranston, is the father of Francis, Reese, Dewey, Jamie, and of course, Malcolm. In the episode, Hal teaches Malcolm to rollerskate so he can beat Reese’s team. Not only is it a great father-son bonding moment, but it’s also a great time for Hal to show off his skate skills and his blue sparkly outfit! Watch Malcolm In The Middle on Hulu.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: “The Gang Gives Frank an Intervention” YouTube Frank doesn’t get the “Best Dad” award, but what we can appreciate is his awful authenticity. In Season 5, Episode 4, titled The Gang Gives Frank an Intervention, Frank embarrasses himself at the funeral of a deceased relative when he becomes drunk and tries to hit on Aunt Donna. His friends and kids step in for intervention, which includes a therapist and a gun. But in the end, everyone still ends up drinking wine out of a can. Watch It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia on Hulu.

This Is Us: ‘The Trip” YouTube Get your tissues for this one. In 2017, the guy cast of NBC’s This Is Us ranked this scene as the #1 saddest scene in Season 3. Jack has a great bonding moment with his adopted son, Randall, when Randall’s karate instructor has Jack do push-ups with him on his back, a gesture to represent his support for him. And here’s the tear-jerker, even when the instructor says Jack can stop doing the push-ups, he continues, proving to Randall that he will never stop fighting for him. Watch This Is Us on Hulu.

Family Matters: “Father’s Time” YouTube Fans of the ‘90s sitcom, Family Matters fans will appreciate this semi-bonding episode between Carl (played by Reginald Vel Johnson) and Steve Urkel (played by Jaleel White). In it, Carl and Steve got back in time in Steve’s time machine. While in the past, Carl leaves an envelope to his past self to invest in stocks, which results in him becoming a billionaire in his alternative future. However, although he has all the money in the world, he does not have those he loves to share it with. This is a great episode about the priceless value of family. Watch Family Matters on Hulu.

The Simpsons: “And Maggie Makes Three" YouTube One of the few times you’ll see Homer Simpson as a loving, adorable father. In Season 6, Episode 13, Homer tells the story of Maggie’s birth when Bart and Lisa ask why there are no pictures of her in the family album. Watch The Simpsons on Disney+, Hulu and Fox.

That ‘70s Show: "Hunting" YouTube In Season 2, Episode 13, the guys go hunting and the ladies play poker. The best part of the episode is how Fez snags his dinner with a whistle and a stick. Watch That ‘70s Show on Amazon Prime.

Dennis the Menace: “Father's Day for Mr. Wilson” YouTube In Season 2, Episode 37, after spending some time with his dad on Father’s Day, Dennis decides to spread the love to his neighbor Mr. Wilson as well. But per usual, with Dennis’ shenanigans, things don’t go as planned, but it’s the thought that matters right? Watch classic episodes of Dennis the Menace on Netflix.

The Cosby Show: “Father’s Day” YouTube Let’s face it, some kids are just not the best gift-givers. And that seems to be the case with the Huxtables bunch. In this classic episode of The Cosby Show, Cliff, played by Bill Cosby is not too excited to see the gifts his kids got him for Father’s Day because, well, they’re never good. But for this particular Father’s Day, the kids made sure to put a little more extra thought into getting their dad something unique and special. Watch The Cosby Show on Amazon Prime and Sling TV.

SNL: “Father’s Day” YouTube Nothing says Father’s Day like your best friend dating your dad! That’s one of a few skits the 2020 Saturday Night Live’s Father’s Day special includes. The show compiled some of its best dad skits into an 18 minute-laugh fest. Watch SNL on NBC and Hulu.

Superman: The Animated Series: “Father’s Day” YouTube If your dad is a kid at heart and happens to be a Krypton fan, then he will appreciate this Superman cartoon. In this episode, Clark Kent (aka Superman) spends Father’s Day with his parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent. But those plans take a turn for the worse when Kalibak comes to Earth to destroy Superman, in an attempt to please his own father! Watch Superman: The Animated Series on HBO Max.

Friends: “The One With Two Parts: Part II” YouTube In Season 1, Episode 17, Ross is getting ready to be a dad, but he is afraid he will be a terrible one. He even has a dream he used his son like a football. So he seeks advice from his own dad. This is a great episode for first-time dads and about that priceless father-son bond, once you stop thinking about your kid as a football. Watch Friends on HBO Max. Friends: The Reunion streams on HBO Max starting May 27.

Fraiser: “Our Father Whose Art Ain’t Heaven” Hulu In Season 4, Episode 8 of Fraiser, Martin wants to repay his sons for always stepping up to take care of him. So he buys a piece of expensive art for Fraiser, which Fraiser hangs up, even though he doesn’t really like it. When Fraiser finally spills the beans to his dad, the whole episode ends in a pent-up, emotional tear fest between Martin, Fraiser, and Niles expressing their built-up stress. Watch Fraiser on Hulu and Paramount+.