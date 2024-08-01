Here’s a little cat-tastic news to brighten up your day: Gabby’s Dollhouse returns to Netflix on August 5 for a brand-new season! And if your little ones enjoyed setting sail on the SS MerCat cruise ship in Season 7, exploring Mermaid-lantis in Season 8, and boarding the Party Bus in Season 9, they’re going to love what Gabby and Pandy have in store for Season 10.

In a milestone season for DreamWorks Animation’s popular mixed-media preschool show, our favorite imaginative duo welcome a new kitty friend to the Dollhouse: Marty the Party Cat. And his new home isn’t just any old abode — Marty’s a-meow-zing digs are dubbed the Party Room and filled with endless surprises. With a simple swish of his magical “party tail,” the Party Room can transform into any celebration your brain could dream up. (Can we start a petition to get a real-life Party Room for parents, please?)

According to the show’s official logline, Season 10’s exciting adventures will also include “a visit from wise Grandma CatRat, a magical wishing well, and Gabby’s birthday party.” Celebration is the name of the game this season.

In Romper’s exclusive sneak peek, Gabby, Pandy, DJ Catnip, and the other Gabby Cats give Marty a warm reception that’s every bit as sprinkle-riffic as you’d expect. Fair warning: Prepare for their catchy little jingle to get stuck in your head. But listen closely... does Marty’s voice sound familiar?

If you’re a Glee fan, you may have guessed it: Marty the Party Cat is voiced by Emmy Award-winning actor Darren Criss (aka Glee’s Blaine Anderson)!

Gabby’s Dollhouse also features the voice talents of Laila Lockhart Kraner as “Gabby,” Logan Bailey as “Pandy Paws,” Tara Strong as “Kitty Fairy” and “Mama Box,” Donovan Patton as “CatRat,” Juliet Donenfeld as “Cakey,” Maggie Lowe as “Baby Box,” Secunda Wood as “MerCat,” Sainty Nelsen as “Pillow Cat,” Eduardo Franco as “DJ Catnip,” and Carla Tassara as “Carlita.”

Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi), the series is a love letter to imagination. In Gabby’s world, any adventure is possible.

The simple act of unboxing a surprise leads to a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters, and really, what could be more fun than watching your kiddo’s own creativity light up as they lean into that purr-fectly adorable premise?

And, of course, there will be plenty of crafting opportunities to try out with your budding DIYer, too. Not only are fun projects baked into each episode, but you can also find free printables online and engaging games when you download the show app. You can even cue up Gabby’s cat-tastic playlist on Apple Music or Spotify and have your own dance party.

“We love seeing how our show sparks creativity amongst our audience and inspires them to get crafty even once the show is over,” Johnson told Romper last year. “Whether it's following along with the crafting segments on the show or designing unique creations inspired by what they see, the ultimate reward for us is watching our audience express themselves creatively and feel empowered to run with their own imagination. We're thrilled the world loves playing in the Dollhouse as much as we do!”