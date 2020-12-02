After keeping quiet for so long, Gigi Hadid has been sharing pregnancy photos with the world. The model and her boyfriend, musician Zayn Malik, welcomed their daughter into the world in September. And since then, she has been sharing a few never-before-seen glimpses from those nine months.

Hadid confirmed her pregnancy in May during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms," Hadid told Fallon, after reports surfaced that she was expecting. Following this announcement, Hadid did just that — she revealed all of her pregnancy on her own terms. During an Instagram Live in July, Hadid explained her reasoning for doing this. "I'm pregnant through a pandemic," she said. "Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. There's a reason I felt that it's not really something that I need to share a part from with my family and friends."

She added to her fans that "you'll see it when you see it." And over the past few months, Hadid has been letting fans see parts of her pregnancy she enjoyed privately at the time and, of course, the photos are stunning.

#ThrowbackTuesday

On Dec. 1, Hadid shared a series of pregnancy photos taken during her third trimester. In one photo, Malik rests his head on her bump while looking up at her. In the other two, the new mom's bump shines in her light blue dress.

"August, waiting for our girl," she captioned the post, followed by a series of sweet emojis.

Bare Belly

Just days before Hadid announced that she had given birth, she posted a photo of her bare bump against a bright blue sky from earlier in her pregnancy. "From about 27 weeks," she captioned the photo. "Time flew."

Bun In The Oven

Her younger sister, Bella Hadid, posted a photo in September (taken in June) that was too adorable for words. Gigi can be seen standing in a field with her hands cradling her bump while Bella does the same with her "food baby."

"Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi's is from Zayn," she wrote in the caption of the photo.

The Waiting Game

Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, also took to Instagram in September — just days before Gigi gave birth — where she shared a photo of her cuddled up to Gigi and her granddaughter-to-be.

"Waiting patiently for her angel to be born....," Yolanda wrote in the caption.

Model Behavior

Leave it to the professional model to get some professional shots of her pregnancy. In August, Hadid revealed that she had a pregnancy photoshoot in July and finally shared photos from it one month later.

Hadid's photos from the shoot have such different vibes to them, but are all so stunning in their own unique way.

In the caption of the photos from the shoot, Hadid wrote that she was "growin' an angel" and cherishing this time in her life.

The First Photos

Although Hadid first announced that she was expecting in May, it took her two months to share the first glimpse at her pregnancy bump. Hadid showed fans what it looked like during an Instagram Live in July.

"There's my belly, y'all," she said after showing her bump for a brief second on camera. "It's there."

Even after her little girl was born, Hadid continues to open up about her pregnancy on her own terms.