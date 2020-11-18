If you thought the Baby Shark craze had passed along with making foam coffee and baking loaves of banana bread, you were mistaken. This December, your little ones will certainly want to watch Baby Shark's Big Show! , a new animated series coming to Nickelodeon featuring the whole family of sharks.

Baby Shark and his famous Shark family from the wildly viral YouTube video will be singing and swimming across your TV screen soon. Nickelodeon is expanding the world in a brand new animated series geared towards preschoolers with an impressive voice cast. So before Baby Shark makes his big TV debut in a brand new holiday-themed special premiering in December, here's everything you need to know.

Where To Watch Baby Shark's Big Show!

Baby Shark's Big Show! will premiere on Nickelodeon on Friday, Dec.11 at 12:30 p.m. EST with a holiday special called "Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special." Following the special's TV premiere, it will be available to watch on Nick Jr. On Demand, as well as NickJr.com and the Nick Jr. app, which will include short-form content from the series. You can likely expect the brand new episodes of the series to do the same once they debut.

When Will New Episodes Will Air?

After the holiday special premieres, new episodes of Baby Shark's Big Show! will air on Nickelodeon's preschool platforms beginning in spring 2021. There will be 26 half-hour long episodes that will air in the first season, but an exact air date has not yet been announced.

What Is Baby Shark's Big Show! About?

The animated 2d series will follow Baby Shark and his best friend, William, as they explore their home of Carnivore Cove, make new friends, and sing songs along the way.

"Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special" will focus on Baby Shark and William having to save Fishmas when Santa Jaws goes missing.

Who's Voicing Baby Shark & The Other Characters?

Actor Kimiko Glenn, who has starred in Orange Is The New Black, will lend her voice to Baby Shark. Luke Youngblood, who played Lee Jordan in Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone will take on the role of William, Baby Shark's hilarious and "quick-witted" fish friend who is always down for an adventure. According to a press release from Nickelodeon, here are more friendly faces you can expect to see in Carnivore Cove:

Mommy Shark: Baby Shark's fun yet fierce mother who works for the Mayor of Carnivore Cove played by Insecure's Natasha Rothwell.

Daddy Shark: Baby Shark's loud and goofy (yet very anxious) father who is a dentist in Carnivore Cove played by voice actor Eric Edelstein.

Grandma Shark: Baby Shark's pranking grandma who loves good vibes and pies played by MADtv's Debra Wilson.

Grandpa Shark: Baby Shark's charismatic grandpa with a knack for telling stories played by Seinfeld's Patrick Warburton.

And just in case you needed a little more Baby Shark in your life before Nickelodeon's animated series premieres, please enjoy the very catchy hand-washing song with lyrics like "Let's doo doo doo doo it together with Baby Shark and Shark Family!" You're welcome.