Here’s How To Watch Beetlejuice This Halloween As We Wait For The Sequel

There are movies you watch once, movies you watch again if you just happen to come across them, and movies you watch every year — like Beetlejuice. It’s a Halloween must every year in many households, one of those just-scary-enough movies that works well for everyone in the family (or at least, those over the age of 12 or so to be on the safe side). But because Beetlejuice is kind of on the old side, premiering in 1988, it can be tricky to find. So how do we stream Beetlejuice in 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Beetlejuice premiered in 1988.

When Beetlejuice came out in 1988, it wasn’t just popular for it’s oddball story about a mischief-making ghost whose name can’t be said three times (played hilariously by Michael Keaton) terrorizing two regular people ghosts (Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) and the family they are trying to haunt out of their home. It was really all about Tim Burton’s homage to Gen X goth kid Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder). The bizarre object of Beetlejuice’s affection, mostly ignored by her parents (played by Jeffrey Jones and Catherine O’Hara), and deeply fascinated by regular ghosts Barbara and Adam. It was the start of a real era in time, darkly funny movies about darkly funny kids who always end up winning the day. And it’s always worth a rewatch.

Where can you watch Beetlejuice in 2023?

Fortunately, Beetlejuice is available to stream on Max with a subscription. If you don’t have Max, you can rent Beetlejuice for $3.99 on YouTube, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video, so it’s not a massive commitment.

A Beetlejuice sequel is officially in the works.

You will want to watch the original this year especially, since Tim Burton is directing a sequel to the iconic film as we speak. Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Beetlejuice while Winona Ryder is coming back as Lydia Deetz. Jenna Ortega of Wednesday fame plays Lydia’s daughter, while Catherine O’Hara will come back as the wonderfully zany Dellia Deetz. The movie is expected to come out in 2024, so now is as good a time as any to catch up with the original movie.