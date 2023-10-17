There’s A Good Reason You Won’t See A Bluey Halloween Episode In 2023

The pumpkins and skeletons are in the yards, the candy for the trick-or-treaters has been purchased (and eaten... so now we have to go buy more candy), and we’re getting the finishing touches on our kids’ Halloween costumes. Yes, spooky season is here, and we’re expecting to see a lot of Bluey costumes at our door this year. The Australian series is a huge hit with American audiences. But is there a festive Bluey special we can add to our “must watch” queue along with It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! and Curious George: Halloween Boo-Fest? Here’s what you need to know about a Bluey Halloween episode in 2023.

Is there a Bluey Halloween episode?

Over the years, Halloween-themed episodes of kids’ shows have been common. Given the international popularity of Bluey, it’s something many fans are hoping for, especially since there have been holiday episodes in the past. Bluey has two Christmas episodes (“Verandah Santa” and “Christmas Swim”), an Easter episode (“Easter”), and a Father’s Day episode (“Perfect”). But, so far, there is no Bluey Halloween episode, and chances are we aren’t going to see Bingo, Bluey, and their friends going door to door for lollies any time soon. (And no, that not just “lollypops,” it’s Australian for “sweets.”)

Australia doesn’t really celebrate Halloween.

Oh no! Disney+

For real life! While Halloween has been getting increasingly popular around the world for years now, the holiday as we think of it is still primarily an American celebration. This feels like a particular shame in Australia, since its many marsupials have built-in trick-or-treat bags in the form of their pouches. (Well, the females, at least.) In a post on the Australia subreddit from earlier this year, Aussies explained that it’s just not really a thing down under. Some folks are into it, but for most people it’s just the last day of October.

Oh, also let’s not forget that Halloween falls in the middle of spring in Australia, what with it being on the other side of the equator, so it just doesn’t have those same cozy fall vibes.

In the U.S., Bluey is getting in the spirit.

(Get it? Spirit? Ghosts? Oh we have fun here...)

If you mosey on over to the official Bluey channel on YouTube, you’ll see it all decked out for spooky season, from its banner image of the Heelers’ neighborhood decked out for the holiday, to the profile picture featuring Bluey in a vampire costume, to a few cute little supercuts of moments from the show that could evoke Halloween vibes, like dressing up, magic, and lots of running and hiding.

We love the fangs. YouTube

So no, there is no Bluey Halloween episode available now and its chances in the future are pretty slim, but we can keep on wishing.