The Most Romantic Episodes Of Bluey To Watch On Valentine's Day

‘Tis the season to grab a blanket and some chocolates and hunker down on your couch with a romantic movie. From family-friendly rom-coms to steamy erotic thrillers, there’s no wrong way to get your romantic fix on Valentine’s Day. And, being a parent, I know what you’re probably thinking: “Is there a Bluey Valentine’s Day episode?” (No shame: we all love it.)

Sadly, there’s no specific Valentine’s Day episode of Bluey. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t adorable domestic romance aplenty for you to enjoy this holiday. Here are some of our top picks for Bluey episodes to watch on Valentine’s Day.

“Bus” | Season 2, Episode 22

There are so many reasons to love this episode, due in no small part to the fact that it’s the second episode featuring Rita and Janet, aka “The Grannies.” In one of the Heelers’ many games of make-believe, Bandit plays a bus driver. Chilli plays a passenger, who is secretly in love with the bus driver and takes his route every day, even though she doesn’t have to, just to be near him. Rita and Janet (aka Bingo and Bluey pretending to be little old ladies) encourage her to share her true feelings with the bus driver and pull delightful shenanigans to try to orchestrate their romance. You won’t believe the last-minute twist in this one!

“Double Babysitter” | Season 2, Episode 25

Chilli and Bandit are going out for the evening, but the romance is back at the house when Chilli’s best friend Frisky and Bandit’s brother Rad are accidentally double booked to babysit the girls. Even though Rad is her uncle and Frisky is her “fairy godmother,” Bluey is skeptical about “babysitter put downs.” She’d rather be tucked in for the night by her mum and dad. In reassuring the kids and making sure Bluey feels safe and supported, Frisky and Rad build a connection with one another that last well past bedtime.

“Fairy Tale” | Season 3, Episode 25

This flashback episode is a fan favorite and it’s not hard to figure out why. It opens with Bandit reading the girls a bedtime story, prompting Bingo to ask whether fairy tales are true or not. Bandit notes that they have true things in them, and regales them with a story from his childhood. We see Bandit, his mum and dad, and his two brothers on holiday in the 1980s. When Bandit was mean to his little brother Stripe, it would take a princess to lift the spell... and you’ll never guess who it is!

“Smoochy Kiss” | Season 3, Episode

Have your kids entered the stage where they don’t want you kissing your partner? If so, you’ll relate to this cute Bluey episode perfect for Valentine’s Day. Bluey and Bingo are determined to keep their parents apart so that Mum can’t give Dad a “smoochy kiss.” As they attempt to hide him around the house, they discover a litany of gross habits he has and start to become confused about why Mum would want to kiss him in the first place.

“Tradies” | Season 3, Episode 33

Chilli has been talking about putting in a fish pond for a while (since at least “Stumpfest”), and now two trade workers or “tradies,” Sparky and his assistant Chippy, have come in to do the job. Intrigued by the “mysterious” duo, Bluey and Bingo (with Chilli’s blessing) “spy” on them and notice Chippy is doing a lot chatting on his phone with someone named “Cherry.” It seems like there might be some trouble between the two of them...

There are other Bluey episodes that have themes appropriate for Valentine’s Day — “Parents” features pretend husbands and wives, “Backpackers” highlights Bandit and Chilli’s life before kids, and “Horsey Ride” features a wedding... between Stripe and Bandit pretending to be horses. But we think these five are the most romantic. Happy watching!

You can stream Bluey on Disney+.