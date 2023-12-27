Jason Kelce Has Some Thoughts About People Saying He Looks Like "Sam The Snowman"

Jason Kelce knows people are talking about his resemblance to a famous Christmas character. He knows it, but he doesn’t necessarily agree with it. During a recent episode of his podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, New Heights, the dad of three decided to address the viral meme about his supposed resemblance to Sam the Snowman from the 1964 Christmas classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. And neither of the Kelce brothers are “buying it.”

On Christmas Eve, a social media user took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a photo of the nattily-dressed Sam the Snowman, made famous by his appearance as one of Rudolph’s confidantes in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. @dumplingmenace noted that their sister had pointed out that the claymation snowman looked like Jason Kelce, and many people saw the resemblance. “She’s not wrong,” wrote one person, while the original poster noted that Sam’s vest is even Eagles’ colors. Which felt like a nice touch.

As far as Travis and Jason Kelce are concerned, however, the resemblance is not really a thing. Travis Kelce said he’s “not buying it,” on the most recent episode of New Heights, and Jason Kelce agreed. But he did think there was a different character he looked more like from the same movie.

“I’ve always gotten I look like Yukon Cornelius. That’s the one that everyone’s always — and it’s from the exact same movie, so I was shocked when this picked up so much steam because I’ve always gotten that one,” he admitted. And yes, this does actually feel more accurate.

While the brothers might not have admitted to seeing the resemblance, the New Heights podcast did tweet that Jason and Sam the Snowman were “twinning,” so there could be something there.

I suppose the one thing we can all agree on is that Jason Kelce definitely looks like at least one character from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, if not two. And he seems perfectly fine with it. Besides, he’s a dad who likes to watch movies with his three daughters, 8-month-old Bennett, 2-year-old Elliotte, and 3-year-old Wyatt. So isn’t this kind of the perfect way to get a bit of street cred with his children? He can throw on the classic Christmas movie and point out that he looks like two of the characters. Honestly, we’re kind of jealous.