Jason Kelce Doesn't Wash His Feet, Belly Button, Or Any Body Part That's Not A “Hot Spot”

Jason Kelce is gleefully showing us who he is again and again, and one thing we continue to learn is that this man has layers. One week the dad of three is on social media calling out antiquated ideas about gender roles in the household and getting heaped with praise. The next, he’s admitting he just doesn’t wash his feet or his legs, focusing instead on his “hot spots.” Jason Kelce, who are you?

The former Philadelphia Eagles center took to X, formerly Twitter, to defend himself after someone tweeted “Jason Kelce looks like he doesn’t wash his legs or feet.” His defense angle, however, left something to be desired. “What kind of weirdo washes their feet...” the dad of three wrote after retweeting the original slam.

From there, Kelce dove passionately into a back and forth about personal hygiene like this was a topic he’s been dying to expand on for years. After one person shared a diagram of areas that should have a “deep scrub” like armpits and genitals while the rest of the body is something the “water will get” to, Kelce wrote “I’m stealing this.”

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

When another X user wrote that “Christ washed feet because He is the greatest King ever,” Kelce had an answer for that too. “Christ washed his feet because he was walking through a dusty ass desert in sandals, I’d wash my feet if that were the case too.”

No word on whether he washed his feet post-football games, when I can tell you as a mother whose sons played football... they absolutely needed to be washed. Just trust me.

Kelce went on to admit he has not checked his belly button for dirt in 36 years, and finally hit us with this bit of logic. We’ve all been fooled by Big Soap.

“All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”

Kelce is obviously not the first celebrity to share his questionable hygiene habits with the world. Kelly Clarkson admitted she pees in the shower, Jessica Biel eats in the shower, and of course Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard do not bathe their daughters until they start to smell. It’s not really a new trend.

Except Jason Kelce seems especially passionate about calling out Big Soap. And proudly refusing to wash his feet. He is who he is, folks. We just have to accept it.