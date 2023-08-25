John Stamos Shares Cute Video To Congratulate Ashley Olsen On Birth Of First Baby

John Stamos can’t quite believe his luck these days. He feels blessed to still know the Olsen twins nearly 40 years after meeting them as babies when they were first cast to play Michelle Tanner on Full House, especially now that one of those twins is a mom herself. Stamos took to Instagram to share a sweet message of congratulations with Ashley Olsen on the birth of her first baby, and it was a lovely trip down memory lane with Uncle Jessie.

Olsen and her husband, artist Louis Eisner, welcomed their first baby, a little boy named Otto, several months ago. The famously private couple have not shared any images of their little boy or indeed any details on his birth, but it didn’t stop their friends from celebrating their new arrival. Like Stamos, who is a dad himself to 5-year-old son Billy with wife Caitlyn McHugh Stamos. On Thursday, he shared a beautiful throwback video of twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen as little girls.

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” he wrote in the caption. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed. Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”

As Uncle Jesse on Full House, Stamos took great pride in remaining close to his castmates over the years. He and the late Bob Saget enjoyed a decades-long friendship that Stamos compared to being like an “old married couple” in Saget’s eulogy at his 2022 funeral, and that affection appears to have extended to the Olsen twins.

Stamos isn’t the only former Full House cast member to congratulate Olsen and Eisner. Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, and Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler, took to their Full House-themed podcast How Rude, Tanneritos to share their congratulations with the new mom as well. “I just heard this this morning that Ashley Olsen had a baby,” Barber said. “That blows my mind!”

“The baby had a baby. I’m sorry, I know she’s not a baby, she’s a 37-year-old woman,” Sweetin responded. “I realize that. But it’s like when the youngest member of your family has a kid all of a sudden you’re like ‘Oh my gosh it’s happening!’”

We totally understand what they mean.