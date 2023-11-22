Kailyn Lowry Teases Possibility Of Baby #8 Because Her "Daughter Needs A Sister"

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry is currently expecting her sixth and seventh babies. It’s a lot, there’s no denying it, and as a mom of five boys already, the podcaster and reality TV star presumably already knows how much busier her life is about to get. But that isn’t stopping her from pondering the merits of adding an eighth baby to the mix. In recent comment on an Instagram post, Lowry teased that she thinks “her daughter needs a sister,” and we can’t tell if she’s kidding or not.

Lowry recently commented on an Instagram video shared by a fellow mom named Kelsey (@perfectlykelsey) that depicted a big sister carrying her baby sister around and showing her lots of love. The Teen Mom 2 star, who recently announced that the twins she is carrying are a boy and a girl, gushed over the video, “This video is the cutest thing I’ve seen in so long. I feel like my daughter needs a sister,” with a laughing emoji beside it.

While some might find it somewhat shocking that the busy mom is even considering another baby, some of her fans are all for it. “What’s 1 more at this point! That’s what i keep saying,” the poster of the video replied to Lowry’s comment, as other followers encouraged her to “go for it.”

The expectant mom could well be joking around, but it might not come as an enormous surprise to find that she would be willing to add to her brood. She is already mom to five sons including 13-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 10-year-old Lincoln with ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin, 6-year-old Lux and 3-year-old Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, and 1-year-old Rio with boyfriend Elijah Scott. Rio’s birth came as a shock to her fans, as did the news that she was expecting twins with Scott so soon after welcoming Rio. As ever, she has seemed to go with the flow.

Although if she does decide to go for another baby, she might get a bit of push back from her oldest son Isaac. He admitted during her recent gender reveal for the twins that he wanted his mom to “stop having kids” because he was certain it would be “more and more boys,” but perhaps the promise of another little sister might change his tune.

Then again, Lowry might change her own tune once she adds two more babies into the mix.