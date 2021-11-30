Kate Middleton is getting into the swing of things early this holiday season. The mom of three announced that she will be hosting a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey this year in an effort to celebrate inspiring acts of kindness performed by people in the community. While the Christmas carol service will take place across the pond, it’s also going to be televised. So perhaps the rest of us who aren’t in attendance will get a glimpse of the Duchess of Cambridge “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.” That’s what they mean by Christmas carols, yes?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a statement about the upcoming event on Twitter, explaining on Thursday that “next week, The Duchess will host a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, supported by The Royal Foundation, bringing many of those inspirational people together. The service, which will be broadcast in December, will look back on the last eighteen months, to think not only of the unprecedented challenges that we have all faced as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to remember the positives: people and organizations pulling together in their communities, the small acts of kindness across different demographics and generations, and the unsung heroes who stepped up to help others.”

Kate Middleton is hosting a Christmas carol service.

Invitations have already been sent out to “guests will range from those involved in grassroots community initiatives, charity workers and volunteers, to teachers, emergency responders and armed forces personnel,” per a Kensington Palace press release shared by Hello! Magazine. The event will be broadcast by ITV, which is only available in the United States via a VPN, as a special program, but the broadcaster is likely to share highlights on its social media feed. You know that they’ll want to share precious moments like Middleton singing her sweet heart out, of course. So stay tuned.

The Duchess of Cambridge really seems to come alive at Christmas with her royal outings. In 2019 she and Prince William teamed up with Mary Berry for a holiday cooking special, A Berry Royal Christmas, in 2019. The three worked together to feed essential workers who wouldn’t be with their families for the holidays. That same year she joined elementary school kids at a tree farm to help them choose a Christmas tree.

Even in 2020, when the world was locked down and Christmas was bleak as anything, Middleton took her three children, 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis, to a holiday pantomime along with families of essential workers. It seems to me she has found her niche. Festive giving. And what do you want to bet she’s a great singer too?