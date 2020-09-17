Some grandparents are known to sneak their grandchildren treats. Cookies, doughnuts, the occasional sip of soda when the parents aren't looking. This is not the case with the Duchess of Cornwall. As it turns out, Prince George and Princess Charlotte like to snack on far more nutritious foods than the usual grandparent fare with Camilla Parker Bowles is, even if it's potentially even covered in dirt.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who is stepmother to Prince William and Prince Harry and wife to Prince Charles, recently stopped by an elementary school in Slough, England and shared some of her eating habits with the students. As Hello! Magazine reported, Camilla Parker Bowles told students, "I tell you what I really like — eating peas straight from the garden. If you take them straight from the pod they are delicious and really sweet." She went on to admit that she had passed on this habit of eating peas straight out of the garden to her grandchildren. According to Hello! Magazine, she said, "I take all of my grandchildren down to the garden and they spend hours and hours eating peas."

Parker Bowles has a total of nine grandchildren, five biological grandchildren from her two children from her first marriage, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and four step-grandchildren. It makes sense that 7-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis would join her in the garden for some pea eating since they live in England with their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. Her youngest step-grandchild, 16-month-old Archie, lives in California with his parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and therefore is probably not in on the garden snacks.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a history of being pretty outdoorsy, healthy-eating type parents, so all of this snacking on peas straight from the garden would probably be right up their alley. Middleton's 2019 "Back To Nature" garden for the Chelsea Flower Show was all about kids enjoying the outdoors, and the couple regularly share candid family photos taken on the grounds of their country home of Anmer Hall.

They're also fans of encouraging their kids to eat healthy, not that little Prince Louis seems to need much convincing. During an appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas Middleton told chef Mary Berry, "We grow our own vegetables. We’ve got carrots, beans, beetroot — a massive favorite — Louis absolutely loves beetroot."

Fortunately the Cambridge kids get a bit of balance when they visit their other grandmother Carole Middleton, who reportedly has been seen giving them treats while she lets them play shopkeeper at her store. Life is all about balance.