Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson, & Their Newborn Baby Leo Wore The Cutest Matching Pajamas

Keke Palmer can rock an animal print maternity swimsuit on her babymoon and gorgeous bodycon dresses on talk shows, but right now she is fully embracing mommy and me fashion. In some new adorable photos, the Nope star showed off her and her newborn son Leo’s matching pajamas as her partner, Darius Jackson, kisses her forehead.

On Thursday, Palmer shared three new photos of the family of three on Twitter. In them, the new mom and Leo are wearing matching beige moon-phase pajama onesies while Jackson is sporting bottoms in the same pattern. “Thank you @zennioptical for the lewks,” Palmer captioned the photos. Palmer didn’t tag the pajama brand on Twitter, but the matching sets appear to be from Little Sleepies.

Palmer’s fans quickly took to the comments to awe over the photos. “Omg Akeelah now has a little bee,” one fan tweeted, referring to Palmer’s starring role in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee. “Baby Leo is so adorable and the matching PJs love this for you!!!!!,” another commented. “It’s the matching pjs for me,” one more said.

The 29-year-old Lightyear actress gave birth to her son, whose full name is Leodis Andrellton Jackson, on Feb. 26, 2023 and posted another set of precious family photos from her and Jackson’s first days as parents to share the news. “We became each other’s someone and made a someone,” Palmer wrote in her birth announcement on Instagram.

Beyond the sweet photos she’s posted, Palmer has also opened up about her first few weeks as a parent, including how new motherhood has made her reflective and appreciative of her own village. In an emotional video on Instagram, Palmer teared up as she talked about how “cooked” she was from all that parenting involves and applauded single parents.

“If you are a single parent, pull out your cape. As a matter of fact, unclip your angel wings because I don’t know how else you did it,” she began, adding that she didn’t want to sound “pandering” and acknowledged the many reasons someone may be a single parent. “Maybe they lost somebody. Maybe they don’t want to deal with somebody. Maybe it’s a choice,” Palmer continued. “But when it comes to raising a kid, I’ve already learned in these short few days that it takes a village and sometimes that’s a privilege ... It could bring tears to my eyes. I am just truly, profoundly impressed.”

Little Leo is certainly a lucky boy. Not only does his mom show her support for fellow parents and dress him in adorable pajamas, she also sings Mariah Carey songs to him while pumping.