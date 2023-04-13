Keke Palmer Wrote The Sweetest Lullaby For Leo & This Video Of Her Singing Is Amazing

Keke Palmer might be thanking her son for giving her her new postpartum curves, but we need to be thanking Palmer for soothing us all of us to sleep with her beautiful voice and lyrics she wrote just for her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. The Nope actress shared snippet of her custom lullaby in a recent interview that left her fans stunned. They’re crying, they want to be adopted by her, and most importantly, they want Palmer to drop a lullaby album ASAP.

Chatting with Amazon Music earlier this week, Palmer was asked what she sings to Leo at bedtime. “I do the typical ones. I do like ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,’” the new mom shared, adding that she also likes to write him his “own little songs.” She then bursted into song...

“Leo, you’re my favorite boy. Leo, you’re my pride and joy. Leo, there’s no one else that makes me feel the way you do. I’ve been ‘round a long, long time. I’ve seen some things I can’t define. But what I know that love is real and there’s no one in this world that can make me feel like Leo...”

And cue the tears...

Palmer went on to share in the same interview that she wrote the song when she was pregnant and “would sing it to him” when he was still her in belly as well.

The Alice star shared a clip from the interview on Instagram and got fans excited when she captioned it, “Brb going to record an album of lullabies for Leodis...” And with that, fans jumped to the comments.

One fan said her lullaby “sounds like a theme song for a Leo animated series….👏🔥😮””

“Awwww 🥹 drop the Leodis Lullabies,” another requested.

“My eyes watered and my ovaries jumped. I can’t be the only one 😩❤️,” one more said.

“Kekeeeeee like can you be my mom 😩❤️,” another commented.

It’s been a few months since Palmer welcomed her son in February with her partner Darius Jackson, so who knows how many little ditties she’s written for Leo. But if she ever does to decide to drop a lullaby album, fans are ready for it.

In the meantime, Palmer is soaking up all precious moments new motherhood has to offer, from matching pajamas to strolling around the city with her baby boy in tow. Oh, and the shopping. “Loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mom,” Palmer wrote on Instagram in March. “I have so many things bagged in my Amazon cart, haven’t quite pulled the place the order button, but it feels good just adding it to the cart. You know, fake shopping hahaha.”