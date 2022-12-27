Khloé Kardashian Shared The Sweetest Photo Of Her Son Dressed In A Tiny Suit

Of the many things the Kardashian family is known for, one of their most envied talents is definitely the ability to throw an amazing party (exhibit A, B, and C). And of course the holiday season is the time to step it up a notch with their annual star-studded Christmas party extravaganza. But amid the glitz and glam of all the sisters, their famous friends, and the fashion, an unexpected little someone managed to steal the show with his amazing look. Although everyone looked incredible, Khloé Kardashian dressed her son in a tiny suit for a family Christmas photo that really stole the show.

In a recent Instagram post, the mother of two shared two photos of her stylish family. Kardashian was glam as ever in a red strapless gown with sexy slit, while 4-year-old True matched her mama in a cap-sleeved red dress, sweet bow, cool sneakers, and Santa-inspired purse. But Kardashian’s best accessory was not a bag to carry. Instead, she held her decked-out baby son in her arms in front of a gigantic white tree. The first picture Kardashian posted showed True gazing up at her mother, and the other gave a full view of her cute toddler face. While Kardashian did reveal a tiny peek of her newborn’s profile, his back was mostly turned to the camera, adding to his mystique.

“Merry Christmas,” Kardashian captioned the post in between two red heart emojis.

Kardashian has been in new mom mode since she welcome her son with ex Tristan Thompson through a surrogate. She recently shared a very relatable picture of what her daily life is like with an infant after her baby boy spit up on her shirt. So of course it makes sense that The Good American founder would also want to post a picture when she looks stunning and is dressed to the nines.

With all the drama that Kardashian has had to endure in the man department, it’s beautiful to see that the one thing she cherishes most is being a mom. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything [about being a mother of two], even the hard parts,” she told Elle in August 2022 interview. “[My kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

With two little ones to care for, Kardashian certainly has her work cut out for her. But whether she is at home in her stained clothes or dressed like a movie star on the holidays, she’s a beacon to single moms everywhere for her strength, resilience, and signature sense of humor.