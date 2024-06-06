Kim Kardashian Locks Herself In The Bathroom To Get Away From Her Kids, Just Like Us

As we seen in the first few episodes of The Kardashians Season 5 on Hulu, Kim Kardashian is really trying to take on a lot in her career. Between running Skims, acting on American Horror Story, working on her law degree, and keeping up as a fashion influencer, she never seems to have a spare moment. And she has admitted on the show that she thrives when her life is busy. But let’s not forget, she is a single mother of four children. Because her kids don’t care if she’s famous, they’ll still follow her around and pester their mother until she ends up locking herself in the bathroom, as she did on this week’s episode.

Kim, who shares 10-year-old daughter North, 8-year-old son Saint, 6-year-old daughter Chicago, and 4-year-old son Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, opened up about a recent stressful episode with her kids that saw her running to the bathroom. As she was headed to jury duty on Season 5, Episode 3 of The Kardashians, she explained, “Oh my God. No, what I wanted to say was that I had a Zoom interview at the house with all my kids there banging on the door, just screaming,” Kim shared. “And I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked. And I was just like, ‘I can’t believe this.’ I mean, I can believe it.’”

The Skims mogul went on to say that she was, “open to anything at this point because I can’t live like this. I ran out of patience and that’s what my superpower was, being calm and patient.”

This isn’t the first time the mom of four has gotten honest about the “chaos” of raising four kids on her own. Last May, she told Jay Shetty on his podcast that parenting four kids on her own has been “challenging” before explaining, “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy sh*t, this f*cking tornado in my house. Like, what just happened? ... With all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

It’s a difficult balance for any parent, and Kim went on to admit in this week’s episode in a confessional that she struggles to be “strict” with her kids. “Sometimes it gets just a little intense. I want to be more strict like Khloé but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying, ‘No is no.’ I think I also don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way.”

Fortunately for the mom of four, she has loads of help in the house. Including a male nanny who is there specifically to balance out their household. Which she can enjoy behind the privacy of her locked bathroom door.