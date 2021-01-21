You Need To See Kim Kardashian's 'Chunky' Baby Throwback Pic

In case you haven't reached your daily quota for seeing super cute photos, then you've got to take a look at Kim Kardashian's throwback photo with Chicago and Stormi. It might be one of the most adorable things you'll see all week.

Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner's babies are all grown up. And this new (old) photo that Kardashian posted to her Instagram account shows just how much they've grown. Kardashian celebrated #throwbackthursday on Thursday, Jan. 21 with an unseen photo of her holding her now 3-year-old daughter, Chicago, and Jenner's 2-year-old daughter, Stormi. The little girls look absolutely adorable with their monochromatic outfits, full cheeks, and pouty expressions on their faces. Kardashian can't seem to get enough of the photo, either.

"OMG," she wrote in the caption of the photo. "Found this pic in my phone and our babies are so tiny and cute and chunky and perfect!!!"

Those adjectives don't even begin to describe them. Kardashian's friends and family members took to the comments to fawn over the super cute pic. "So tiny," Jenner commented. "Wow. Ridiculously cute," Kardashian's bff, Jonathan "Food God" Cheban, added.

It's hard to believe that just three years ago, Kardashian, Jenner, and their sister, Khloé Kardashian were all expecting at the exact same time. Now, Stormi is just days away from celebrating her third birthday, and Khloé's daughter, True, will turn three in April.

Even Kim seems to fathom this. Kim and husband, Kanye West, welcomed Chicago into the world via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2018. And this year, she wrote the sweetest message for her youngest daughter on Instagram. "You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day!," Kim wrote in the caption of the post. "You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy."

Aw! Time really has flown by. Kim's throwback photo of her daughter and niece are proof of it.