King Charles returned to official royal duties on Tuesday, weeks after he shared his cancer diagnosis with the world. It was a significant moment, particularly as he visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London with wife Queen Camilla there to support him, and could certainly have been a very somber outing. But King Charles, who tends to be quite traditional in his taste and clothing, showed his sense of humor by wearing a light pink T-Rex tie. Which some royal fans think could be a nod to his 6-year-old grandson Prince Louis.

The British monarch, who is grandfather to six including Prince Louis’s 10-year-old brother Prince George and 9-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, as well as cousins Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, has taken time away from the public eye since his cancer diagnosis in February. On Tuesday he and Queen Camilla took time to visit doctors and patients at the London-based cancer center to highlight the importance of early detection. While there, King Charles was seen wearing a dinosaur tie that royal correspondent Russell Myers told The Mirror was probably a special nod to Prince Louis.

“If you look closely at his tie, he had a T-Rex tie on and there’s a few people who have been saying that this was a gift from Prince Louis who famously loves dinosaurs,” Myers said.

King Charles wore a dinosaur tie, Prince Louis's favorite. Prince Louis has a special bond with King Charles.

While King Charles did not confirm that this tie was a gift from his grandson, Prince Louis is a notable dinosaur fan. He visited the Natural History Museum with his nanny back in 2020, and was said to be especially enamored with the dinosaurs, according to The Daily Mail.

Certainly, King Charles and Prince Louis have always appeared to have a particularly close bond. Like when he was painting a planter and gave himself white hair, saying “I look like grandpa now.” Or when he was getting fidgety at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 from having too much sugar and asked if he could sit on his grandfather’s lap to calm down. At which point King Charles was seen dropping a kiss on the top of his head.

It is perfectly possible that Prince Louis had nothing to do with King Charles’ tie of choice. But at the very least, we imagine he would approve of the T-Rex tie. Just like us.