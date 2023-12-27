Kourtney Kardashian's "Cozy" Christmas Party Look Is Perfect For Breastfeeding Moms

Every year, the Kardashians throw an epic, swanky Christmas party. And every year, the entire family gets in full glam to ring in the holidays. In sequined dresses and heels, the whole nine yards. This year was no different, not even for Kourtney Kardashian. Sure, the mom of four only recently gave birth to her baby boy Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker. But she pulled together an incredibly breastfeeding-friendly fashion hack that honestly would work for anyone.

On Tuesday, the Poosh mogul took to Instagram to share her Christmas party look, mere weeks after she gave birth to Rocky. Kourtney, who is also mom to 13-year-old son Mason, 11-year-old daughter Penelope, and 8-year-old son Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, wore a luxurious, floor length coat that looked to be faux fur or shearling, tied at the waist over a bodysuit with her hair pulled back into a long ponytail.

“When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat,” she wrote in the caption. If she needs to breastfeed, wearing a coat like that is going to make things very accessible and yet also fashionable. Voila.

We weren’t the only ones who thought The Kardashians star, who is also stepmom to Barker’s 20-year-old son Landon and 17-year-old daughter Alabama, effortlessly pulled off a great style option for breastfeeding moms. “No, cause this is a look! You look gorgeous mama,” wrote one of her Instagram followers, while her sister Khloé Kardashian commented, “When you’re a baddie no matter what.” One person simply wrote, “Thriving,” which does feel like the perfect word to describe Kourtney Kardashian these days.

After going through fertility struggles and a high risk pregnancy to welcome her baby boy, Kourtney does appear to be thriving in the weeks since Rocky’s birth. She got right back into the holiday season, going full on with her Elf on the Shelf to keep the magic alive for her whole family, and just generally appearing to be really living her best life with her husband and children. So really, it’s no wonder she made the simple look of wearing a lux coat to a party look so effortless and stunning. It’s just her vibe these days.