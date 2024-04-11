Breast milk can do some amazing things. It’s full of precious antibodies your baby needs and is often hailed as “liquid gold.” It’s no wonder adults have used it for some surprising purposes. Like bodybuilders who drink it to bulk up or tennis pro Serena Williams who lathered it on her face to treat sunburn. Now, Kourtney Kardashian said she drank a full glass of her own breast milk to help her feel better.

Kardashian gave birth to her baby boy, son Rocky Thirteen who she shares with husband Travis Barker, five months ago and shared in a new post on her Instagram Story that the mother-son duo share her breast milk supply, in a pinch. “This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick 🤧‌ goodnight!” The Kardashians star captioned a photo of herself giving a thumbs up and wearing PJs in bed.

Kardashian certainly isn’t the first celebrity parent to drink their own breast milk. Back in October, Brody Jenner and his fiancée Tia Blanco shared that they made lattes with the new mom’s breast milk when they ran out of almond milk. And way back in 2008, a contestant on America’s Next Top Model, who was still nursing during her time on the show, revealed to Tyra Banks that she would drink several glasses of breast milk a day because she wanted its “nutritional value” to keep her “immunity up.”

There is some research available that suggests breast milk can help treat or prevent bacterial infections in babies as well as adults. Scientists have also found that breast milk has “healing properties” to treat skin conditions like dermatitis, eczema, and diaper rash on mothers and newborns. But more analysis needs to be done to fully understand if and how breast milk can treat things like Serena Williams’ sunburn or help Kourtney Kardashian get over a cold.

Kardashian, who is also mom 14-year-old son Mason, 11-year-old daughter Penelope, and 9-year-old son Reign with her ex Scott Disick, has previously talked about breastfeeding all of her children. She’s also eaten her placenta, which was documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so her recent glass of breast milk is not her first holistic rodeo. Khloé Kardashian, however, had to be bribed $500 to take a sip of her older sister’s milk.