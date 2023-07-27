Kylie Jenner Admits She Had A Boob Job At 19 & Would Be "Heartbroken" If Stormi Did The Same

The third season of The Kardashians has, in many ways, been a Kylie Jenner-heavy season. The mom of two has been opening up more and more on the Hulu series about her past, specifically about what it was like growing up in the spotlight for her. And how the pressure to look a certain way as a celebrity eventually led her to have breast augmentation surgery at the young age of 19, less than a year before she became a mom to her now 5-year-old daughter Stormi.

“You know I got my breasts done before Stormi,” she told her friend Stassie Karanikoaou during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians. “Within six months of having Stormi — not thinking I would have a child when I was 20 — like, they were still healing.”

The Kylie Cosmetics star went on to reflect on what her body looked like at the time. “I had beautiful breasts, like natural tits. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

In her case, Kylie, who is also mom to 1-year-old son Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, really hopes her own daughter doesn’t feel the need to change her body in the future. “Obviously I have a daughter,” she continued. “I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Kylie Jenner admitted to getting a boob job at 19 years old, shortly before giving birth to her daughter Stormi. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Motherhood has certainly changed Kylie’s perspective on how she feels about beauty standards in general and her own body more specifically. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, she spoke to her sisters Kourtney and Khloé about comments they made about her ears as a little girl and how insecure they made her feel, even if it was unintentional. Now that Stormi has ears like her mom, she sees the beauty in them.

Kylie also spoke to her mom and sisters about addressing unrealistic beauty standards they might be perpetuating on social media, saying “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.” Like all moms, it’s clear that, while she regrets some past choices, Kylie Jenner simply wants the best for her kids.