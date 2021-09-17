Stormi Webster Adorably Crashed Kylie Jenner's Swim Line Preview

Kylie Jenner’s latest business venture is off to a good marketing start thanks to her 3-year-old daughter. On Thursday, Jenner teased the launch of her new swimwear line, Kylie Swim, with some help from Stormi Webster. The toddler playfully mimicked her mother in an adorable impersonation.

As Jenner was speaking about her excitement about her new swim line, Stormi chimed in with her promo.

“Hi it's me, Kylie Jenner," Stormi said in the IG video and climbed in her mom's lap.

“What?!” Jenner laughed.

“Kylie Jenner,” the toddler repeated.

Kylie Swim dropped on Friday, Sept. 17 on her website. The line features multicolored two-piece bikinis and one-piece sets. “I’m soooo excited to share this with you guys,” she wrote on her Instagram.

But a new launch is not the only thing that has kept the Kylie Cosmetics founder busy. Jenner is prepping for baby number two with Travis Scott. She confirmed her pregnancy with the rapper earlier this month.

“She is beyond excited," a source shared with PEOPLE. “She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Jenner and Stormi are also reportedly working on a beauty brand together.

“What a great legacy she’s leaving to her daughter,” Kylie Cosmetics chief commercial officer, Megan Mildrew said in a YouTube series. “One day we’ll all be working for Stormi too probably.”