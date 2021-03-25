Lifetime Is Making A Movie About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Exit

Millions of people tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revelatory interview with Oprah Winfrey in early March as the couple recalled what led to their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. We watched it all unfold in the media, in headlines, and interviews for the past year. And now, a Lifetime movie about Meghan and Harry’s royal exit is in the works.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the network’s third film about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, might be the most dramatic yet. The Harry & Meghan Lifetime film series has reenacted some of the couple’s biggest moments. Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance was all about how their relationship came to be and 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal depicted how their lives changed after getting married.

As for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, Lifetime will put the network’s signature spin on the events leading up to the couple’s break from the royal family and their decision to leave everything behind.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace Will Detail It All

“The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death,” Lifetime shared in a press release. “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that led to the ultimate break from royal ties.”

This sounds a lot like what the couple talked about in their interview with Winfrey. During their sit-down, Harry said that he was “trapped within the system” and expressed his fears of history repeating itself, while Meghan opened up about her struggles with mental health.

Needless to say, this movie is going to tackle a lot. Beyond stepping down from their roles, the couple has also moved to the United States and announced that they’re expecting a baby girl later this year.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace Will Premiere In 2021

An official premiere date has not been finalized, but you can expect to see the movie on Lifetime sometime in the fall of 2021. Production is set to begin later this spring.

As for who will fill the roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that also hasn’t been decided just yet. Casting is currently underway, according to the press release, and it’s unclear if any of the actors who portrayed Harry and Meghan in the first two movies will reprise their roles.

You Can Watch It On Lifetime

The only way to watch Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is by watching it on Lifetime when it premieres.

Stream The First Two Harry & Meghan Films

While you wait for the latest installment in the Harry & Meghan film series to premiere, you can stream the first two films on Lifetime Movie Club, Lifetime’s streaming service. You will, however, need a subscription to watch these films which costs $3.99 a month after a free, seven day trial. You can also buy a digital copy of the first film, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, on Amazon Prime Video for $2.99, and buy a digital copy of the sequel, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal on Amazon Prime Video for $4.99.

Whether you’re one of the millions who tuned in for their Oprah Winfrey interview or just love a good Lifetime flick, the newest Harry & Meghan movie series sounds like it’ll be packed with drama.