When you see Lindsay Lohan onscreen with Ayesha Curry in Netflix’s Irish Wish, pay special attention to the closeness between them. Curry plays Lohan’s character Maddie’s best friend, and apparently art really is imitating life in this case. Because the cookbook author and her NBA player husband are Lohan’s son Luai’s godparents. Who knew?

Lohan sat down to chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about her upcoming movie, and Fallon pulled up a photo of her posing courtside with Steph Curry and her husband, Bader Shammas. Fallon noticed that something had been written on a personalized basketball jersey from Curry that was apparently being gifted to Lohan’s baby boy Luai, who was born last July. “Your godparents love you,” the note read, and the Mean Girls star confirmed that cookbook author Ayesha and her husband Steph Curry are indeed Luai’s godparents. And that they’ve known each other ever since Sammas’ friend and celebrity chef Michael Mina encouraged Lohan’s husband to introduce them.

“She happened to be coming to Dubai and we met, and we just clicked right off the bat,” Lohan explained. “It’s so funny, because when you get older in life, you don’t make adult friends and friendships that grow.” They’ve been friends ever since.

“We clicked right away, and she’s been with me since,” Lohan continued. “I was like, ‘I really want to have kids soon,’ and then I got pregnant. So it was very fitting.”

The feeling is mutual for Curry, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child. “We’ve literally been friends since the first day we met,” Curry told Extra about her newfound friendship with her co-star Lohan. “In adulthood, you never feel like that is going to happen. I just feel so lucky.”

The two pals have been doing the press circuit to promote their movie and also their own friendship, telling TODAY that they originally went on their first “date” over a long dinner and ended up talking for hours. Curry shared that she and Lohan talked about “spirituality, family, friends,” and discovered that they were “aligned” on pretty much everything. And so a beautiful friendship was born.

So the real question now is whether or not Curry, who is mom to 11-year-old daughter Riley, 8-year-old daughter Ryan, and 5-year-old son Canon, will be looking to Lohan to be a godmother to her new addition.