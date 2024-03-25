Young Girl Who Met Kate Middleton During Her Own Cancer Treatment Shares Encouraging Message

When Kate Middleton announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in an emotional video last Friday, the world was in shock. The mom of three had been out of the public eye since Christmas, and no one really knew much about what had been going on with her beyond the fact that she had undergone abdominal surgery. Of course, there was an outpouring of support and sympathy for the Princess of Wales once people knew what she had been going through, including a little girl who had met Middleton during her own cancer treatment. Young Mila Sneddon offered some words of encouragement for Middleton after learning of her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales first spoke to Mila when she was just 4 years old, when the young girl’s photo was shared as part of the Hold Still photo campaign, which Middleton started during the Covid-19 lockdown. Mila had been unable to see her father due to her battle with Leukemia at the time, and he visited her every day through a window. Mila spoke to Middleton on the phone at the time, and the mom of three promised Mila she would wear a pink dress when they finally met in person.

Middleton kept that promise one year later when the two met in person in May 2021, and little Mila clearly never forgot.

When Mila found out about Middleton’s own cancer diagnosis, she had a message for her friend in pink. “She will be brave because I was, and she will fight it like I did,” Mila, now 8, told The Mirror on Friday. Mila’s mom Lynda Sneddon added that Middleton “is a mom, a wife, she is young, beautiful, athletic and she is facing this. It shows cancer doesn’t discriminate, it can affect anyone at any time. We wish her a peaceful and speedy recovery.”

Middleton, who is mom to 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis with husband Prince William, made it clear in her announcement that she is focused on getting well and prioritizing her family as she undergoes treatment. “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” Middleton explained in her video message. “As I have said to them: I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”

We imagine she might also focus on this thoughtful message from Mila as she undergoes her own treatment.