Mandy Moore Reveals She's Eating Her Placenta In Pill Form After Baby Ozzie's Birth

Mandy Moore is enjoying all the perks of being a new mom, including soaking up all the newborn cuddles and snapping sweet pictures of her snoozing baby. The This Is Us star recently joined the “2 under 2” club when she announced the birth of her second son Ozzie, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith. While settling in at home with her little one, Moore shared some photos on social media of her cozy post-labor life. In addition to sharing an adorable snap of baby Ozzie, the actor and singer also revealed that she is eating her placenta again as part of her postpartum recovery plan.

Moore is no stranger to this recuperative practice intended to boost new mothers’ energy levels and ward off postpartum depression. After the birth of her first son Gus, she shared on the Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast that her decision to hop on the placenta-ingesting bandwagon was a blissful one. “You are completely smothered in just that feeling of, I have never felt higher, I have never felt this kind of love. It was like the world stopped again, and you’re not aware of anything else going on,” she said at the time. “I’m so glad I had [the placenta]. It was so beautiful.”

Since it worked out so well the first time, Moore unsurprisingly made the same decision to swallow her freeze-dried placenta after the birth of her second child too. In a recent carousel of pictures on her Instagram Stories, Moore posted a photo of little Ozzie napping in his swaddle. “All day,” she wrote over the precious picture. The new mom also shared a photo of the bottle of her placenta pills. “Round 2 with @feelgoodplacenta,” Moore wrote. The label on the bottle featured a tree logo read: “Made By You, For You. Filled With Your Placenta and a Whole Lot of Love.”

Other celeb moms to engage in the growing trend of eating your placenta include Hilary Duff, who opted for liquid convenience of a smoothie. Kim Kardashian, January Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Mayim Bialik, Holly Madison, Stacy Keibler and Gaby Hoffman also decided to pop these nutrient-dense pills.

While cooking and encapsulating your own organs might seem a little extreme for some, Moore is sticking with what works for her. To each her own afterbirth.