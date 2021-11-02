The holiday season doesn’t officially begin until Mariah Carey says so! On Monday, the singer posted a video on her Instagram signifying the end of the spooky season and the beginning of the jolly one, which includes a new Christmas special from the one and only Queen of Christmas.

Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will premiere globally on Apple TV+ in December. If you loved Carey’s holiday special last year, be sure to expect the same festive spirits this time around with classic Christmas songs that are guaranteed to bring holiday cheer! The special will be executive produced by Carey, Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand, and directed by Torque’s Joseph Kahn.

“Things that make us happy….!!!,” one fan commented under the singer’s Instagram post shared Tuesday, teasing the special.

Also debuting is a new single from the Queen of Christmas titled “Fall in Love at Christmas” featuring Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and Grammy-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin. The single drops on Nov. 5 and is available for pre-order now. Carey posted a snippet of the song on her Instagram.

Carey is clearly ready for all things Christmas. In a video shared on Nov. 1, Carey, dressed in a sparkly red dress, walks towards three pumpkins that spell out “It's not time” and then smashes the pumpkin labeled “not” with a stick that looks like a candy cane. Her 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” starts playing, of course.

“It's Time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie...cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!,” a note flashes at the end of the video.

No specific date has been set just yet for Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues in December. Her first Apple TV+ holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, debuted last December and is available to stream on Apple’s platform. No word on whether she will share a new line of cookies with us while we watch but here’s hoping!