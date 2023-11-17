Meghan Markle Shared A Cute Little Update About Celebrating Holidays With Archie & Lili

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready to enjoy the holidays with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. While the couple are, as ever, keeping their specific plans private, Meghan did share one little update about the holiday season with her two little ones. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “enjoying every moment” of this stage of her kids’ lives.

Meghan attended Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Thursday night, enjoying a solo mom’s night out and looking relaxed and happy. Naturally when she hit the red carpet, journalists were quick to ask about her plans for the upcoming holiday season as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. “That’s a great question,” the mom of two answered, per People. “Our little ones are little, and we’re enjoying every moment of it.”

The Duchess of Sussex shares 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet with husband Prince Harry, and presumably their family of four will be celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas at their home in Montecito, California. She did not share where the family plans to spend the holidays, but there could be other options. Meghan did recently admit that she would like her kids to learn how to ski, so it’s possible that they could head off to some of Prince Harry’s favorite childhood slopes in France or Switzerland to get in some skiing.

The Sussexes will presumably not be spending the holidays with other members of the royals family at Sandringham this year, as was a tradition for Prince Harry for most of his life. Instead, they will hopefully be making new traditions as a family. Perhaps inviting the Suits’ star’s mom Doria Ragland over to the house for dinner, where Meghan might cook a roast chicken. Much as she did the night she and Prince Harry got engaged back in 2017. They could even invite new neighbors and friends from Montecito for dinner, like Oprah Winfrey, or perhaps Lilibet’s proud godfather Tyler Perry.

Whatever they might do, the only true plan in place is to enjoy every moment with their little ones. Both of whom are at a lovely age to really embrace the magic of the holidays. Wherever they are and whatever they’re doing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are definitely going to be putting their kids first.